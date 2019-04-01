Menu
TIGHT-KNIT GROUP: CWA international officer Heather Jensen, Port Curtis division president Heather Wieland and member Bev Porter.
Gladstone's CWA wants more members, with a goal set for 2023

Noor Gillani
by
1st Apr 2019 10:00 AM
THE Country Women's Association, Gladstone Branch, needs more volunteers.

Port Curtis division president Heather Wieland said the branch had five active members and 15 in total.

Ms Wieland said Gladstone's transient population meant members often left to be close to family and more joining would help the branch's operations.

"The CWA Hall started in 1936 and is needed in the community and we also have a community garden,” MsWieland said.

"So we are asking the people of Gladstone to actually come along and help us maintain the hall and keep it here.”

She said members did not have to take positions and could help support the branch's fundraising efforts which go back to the community.

"Whenever there's a crisis, like the fires, we donate,” MsWieland said.

"When the farmers are in distress and can't feed their cattle we give them money.

"We do a sausage sizzle and that helps us donate food for Morning Melodies every second month up and twice a year we do meals across the road for Evenglow (seniors centre).

"There's mainly a few of us doing the cooking but not everybody cooks ... there's something for everyone.”

The Gladstone branch opened in 1923 with 75 members and MsWieland said they hoped to have 75 members again for the 100th birthday in 2023.

The local CWA hall is sustained by being hired out regularly.

