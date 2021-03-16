Gladstone’s crime in decline over past six months

Police have warned residents to keep their homes and cars locked to prevent opportunistic crimes in the Gladstone Local Government Area.

Drug offences continue to be the most prolific crime encountered by police in the Gladstone Local Government Area, as overall crime trends decline in the region.

The most current data up to March 15 for the Gladstone Local Government Area (LGA) shows there were 1177 offences committed since December 16, 2020, over the past quarter.

The data reveals local police are getting on top of crime in the region, with 1324 offences committed in the quarter from September to December 2020.

A reduction in the number of drug offences from 289 between October and December 2020, to 216 in the recent quarter to March 15, 2021, is testament to this crime reduction.

The number of assaults committed across the LGA saw a reduction from 102 between September 16 and December 15, 2020, to 76 in the quarter to March 15 this year.

Traffic offences were the next most prolific crime behind drug offences across the LGA over the past six months, but more people have been caught by police on local roads, with 215 offences committed over the past quarter compared with 201 from mid-September to December 2020.

Good order offences including public nuisance, offensive language and offensive behaviour are the next most common offence across the LGA, with those offences continuing to be committed regularly over the past two quarters.

Police charged 195 people with good order offences across the LGA in both the most recent quarters.

Gladstone, due to its population and police presence, saw the bulk of offences committed with 886 of the 1177 crimes during the past quarter.

Boyne Tannum followed with 183 offences, then Agnes Water, 1770 with 33 offences and Miriam Vale with 21 offences.

Friday continues to be the most popular day for criminal activity across the region according to QPS data, followed by Thursday then Sunday.

Midnight is by far the most likely time for criminals to strike in the Gladstone LGA, followed by noon, then 8pm.

Gladstone police have been contacted for comment.

