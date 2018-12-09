Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALTHOUGH it felt like Gladstone could never cop a break these recent weeks with ever-changing weather events, conditions are expected to ease with a forecast expert predicting cool winds and mild rainfall.
ALTHOUGH it felt like Gladstone could never cop a break these recent weeks with ever-changing weather events, conditions are expected to ease with a forecast expert predicting cool winds and mild rainfall. Matt Taylor GLA250218WEAT
News

Gladstone's crazy weather to ease with temperature drop: BoM

Sarah Barnham
by
9th Dec 2018 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALTHOUGH it felt like Gladstone could never cop a break these recent weeks with ever-changing weather events, conditions are expected to ease with cool winds and mild rainfall forecast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting temperatures in Gladstone and the Capricornia district will drop to below 30 degrees in some areas, with scattered showers to continue across the region.

BoM meteorologist Dean Narramore said the cool change was due to a low pressure forming offshore at Cairns and a high-pressure system at Tasman Sea.

"There is potential for heavier showers and storms as conditions increase later in the week,” Mr Narramore said.

Mr Narramore said residents could expect to see little rainfall inland.

He said it was too soon to predict weather conditions for Christmas Day.

Tomorrow temperatures in Gladstone are predicted to reach highs of 27 degrees, with a 50 per cent chance of rain. South-easterly winds of 15 - 25 km an hour are expected in the morning, but Mr Narramore said they should ease off by the afternoon.

On Tuesday conditions are expected to be much the same with temperatures reaching a maximum of 29 degrees, partly cloudy skies with sun breaks throughout the day.

bureau of meteorolgy forecast gladstone rainfall temperatures weather
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    RSPCA slams Facebook lies over puppy rescue

    RSPCA slams Facebook lies over puppy rescue

    Crime The RSPCA has hit back at an online post spreading what it says are “rumours” about the seizure of more than 100 dogs and puppies from a puppy farm.

    Drink drivers face fines, loss of license in court

    premium_icon Drink drivers face fines, loss of license in court

    News One man blew nearly four times the legal limit

    Paramedic's wish list for those celebrating Christmas

    premium_icon Paramedic's wish list for those celebrating Christmas

    News Paramedic shares his wish list with Santa

    Gladstone man could kill victims if granted bail: police

    premium_icon Gladstone man could kill victims if granted bail: police

    News Man's violent attack on woman, 11-year-old child

    Local Partners