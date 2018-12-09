Gladstone's crazy weather to ease with temperature drop: BoM

ALTHOUGH it felt like Gladstone could never cop a break these recent weeks with ever-changing weather events, conditions are expected to ease with a forecast expert predicting cool winds and mild rainfall.

ALTHOUGH it felt like Gladstone could never cop a break these recent weeks with ever-changing weather events, conditions are expected to ease with a forecast expert predicting cool winds and mild rainfall. Matt Taylor GLA250218WEAT

ALTHOUGH it felt like Gladstone could never cop a break these recent weeks with ever-changing weather events, conditions are expected to ease with cool winds and mild rainfall forecast.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting temperatures in Gladstone and the Capricornia district will drop to below 30 degrees in some areas, with scattered showers to continue across the region.

BoM meteorologist Dean Narramore said the cool change was due to a low pressure forming offshore at Cairns and a high-pressure system at Tasman Sea.

"There is potential for heavier showers and storms as conditions increase later in the week,” Mr Narramore said.

Mr Narramore said residents could expect to see little rainfall inland.

He said it was too soon to predict weather conditions for Christmas Day.

Tomorrow temperatures in Gladstone are predicted to reach highs of 27 degrees, with a 50 per cent chance of rain. South-easterly winds of 15 - 25 km an hour are expected in the morning, but Mr Narramore said they should ease off by the afternoon.

On Tuesday conditions are expected to be much the same with temperatures reaching a maximum of 29 degrees, partly cloudy skies with sun breaks throughout the day.