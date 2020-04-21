Gladstone’s CQU campus head takes redundancy

CENTRAL Queensland University’s Gladstone campus Associate Vice-Chancellor Owen Nevin has accepted a redundancy package as part of a restructure.

CQUniversity has announced pay cuts of 20 per cent for executives, a freeze on pay rises for senior staff, a restructure and voluntary redundancies after projected shortfalls of $100 million and downturn during COVID-19.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp said the crisis had affected all Australian universities but that CQUniversity had been working on post-pandemic recovery for the past two months and had developed a plan to ensure the university’s ongoing viability.

The university is proposing to close the Biloela (three staff) and Yeppoon (three staff) delivery sites and the Sunshine Coast campus (65 staff) based at Noosaville.

Townsville-based associate Vice-Chancellor Kari Arbouin, Emerald-based associate Vice-Chancellor Professor Anita Milroy and Associate Professor Nevin have accepted redundancies as part of the move.

As part of the executive restructure, the seven senior executive leadership team has been reduced to four.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) strategic development professor Fiona Coulson, DVC student experience and governance Joanne Perry and DVC engagement campuses and Mackay-Whitsunday Region Pierre Viljoen have been given new senior portfolios as part of the restructure.

Prof Klomp said the crisis had brought with it unprecedented challenges that no one expected.

“Despite our ability to adapt and support our students, the pandemic has led to projected financial shortfalls for the university of more than $100 million on our budgeted figures for 2020,” he said.

“These projected figures are quite simply not sustainable for the university and it is likely that, as this pandemic continues to play out, we will have further significant revenue losses in 2021.

“Most of these projected losses are as a result of a downturn in current and future international student numbers, and given the travel restrictions, it is unlikely that we will be able to on-board any new international students for Terms 2 and 3 this year, and possibly throughout 2021.’’

Prof Klomp said existing executive roles would be repositioned within the new structure to focus on specific operational areas.

“”The executive leadership team will also reduce their salary packages by 20 per cent and staff members within senior management positions will forgo their allocated pay increases for the 2020-21 financial year.’’

The university will also offer voluntary separation packages to staff “interested in taking a redundancy or entering early retirement or pre-retirement”.

Originally published as Gladstone’s CQU campus head takes redundancy