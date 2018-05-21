Gladstone's court house gets high-tech upgrade

NEW TECHNOLOGY: Gladstone Court House has received some high-tech upgrades.

VULNERABLE witnesses and children testifying in court are among those who will benefit from a hi-tech upgrade to Gladstone's courtrooms.

All three courtrooms at Gladstone Court House have been improved with new audio visual technology, as part of a $31.6 million state-wide renovation announced in the 2017 State Budget.

Attorney General Yvette D'Ath said Gladstone was on of the first courts to benefit after the State Government identified it as a priority location.

The upgrades consist of improved telephone and video conferencing in each courtroom, as well as personalised television monitors for evidence presentation on the bench, bar table and jury benches in Courtroom 3 - most often used for District Court.

The upgrades also provide improved acoustics and sound amplification for those who need hearing assistance.

BETTER SOUND: The courtrooms' new acoustics will assist the hard-of-hearing. Matt Taylor

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the upgrades would benefit everyone who used the court rooms.

"In particular I am very pleased that the technology is making the court process less traumatic for vulnerable witnesses and children now there is the capability to pre-record evidence," Mr Butcher said.

"The feedback I have received is the new speakers are providing exceptional clarity.

UP CLOSE: Jury members will now be able to get a closer look at exhibits and evidence with personalised video screens. Matt Taylor

"Everyone involved in the court process has welcomed the upgrade including Legal Aid, prosecutors, police, jurors and witnesses."

The technology is available for use for the various tribunals that use the court as well as criminal proceedings.

Courtroom 1, the main Magistrates Court, reopened today after final renovations were completed.