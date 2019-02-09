Menu
HOT STUFF: The temperature is set to nudge 34C in Gladstone this weekend.
Gladstone's copy and paste weather outlook

MATT HARRIS
9th Feb 2019

HOT, partly cloudy and with a medium chance of showers.

Sound familiar? It should.

It will be a case of copy and paste with Gladstone's weather forecast over the coming days.

The forecast for today and tomorrow will be similar with overnight lows of 23C and a high of 32C and 34C respectively.

They'll be a medium (50 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the late morning and afternoon according to the Bureau of Meteorology, although they are expected to be isolated.

Monday is shaping to be our best bet for showers with a 70 per cent chance of rain between 2-8mm.

Today boaties can expect east to southeasterly winds between 18-27 km/h, reaching up to 37 km/h north of Agnes Water during the day.

Winds will rise to 27-37 km/h tomorrow from the southeast. Wind speed could reach up to 46 km/h offshore in the late afternoon.

Swell will be around one metre inshore, increasing to 1-1.5m offshore.

A low pressure system in the northern Coral Sea will move slowly southeastwards over the weekend leading to freshening southeasterly winds.

The low will also cause easterly swells to gradually increase over the next few days.

