Gladstone's community leaders backing council candidacy

SOLID BACKING: Kelvin Pengelly, Maxine Brushe, Liz Cunningham, John Bell, Margaret Pengelly, Kathy McLachlan, Mark McLachlan, Frank and Barb Mckee are backing Mark McLachlan's bid for council. Mike Richards GLA131018CNCL

BOYNE VALLEY cattle farmer and timber producer Mark McLachlan has formally announced he is nominating to run for the council position recently vacated by Cindi Bush.

And he has the backing of some of Gladstone's political heavyweights.

"A lot of people asked me to stand," he said.

"While other's had no hesitation in endorsing my nomination.

"You're borrowing their good names and it places a great responsibility on you.

"I'm very humbled by that."

Last weekend they turned out to stand next to Mr McLachlan and his wife Kathy as he declared his candidacy.

"I'd like to thank Liz Cunningham√, John Bell√, Maxine Brushe,√ Kelvin and Margaret Pengelly√ and Frank and Barb McKee√ for coming today," he said.

"Unfortunately Clyde Cameron and Betty Mergard couldn't be here.

"But this group represents many years of experience and a lot of good advice.

The best advice he's received so far?

"Make decisions based on your core values," Mr McLachlan said.

"Don't think like a politician because you can't please everyone."

Mark McLachlan is standing in the upcoming council election. Mike Richards GLA131018CNCL

Mr McLachlan has been a member of numerous community groups including 13 years as the project officer for the Boyne Valley Community Centre and most recently the chair of the proposed Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.

"I don't do anything half-heartedly and I try to inspire people to join me," he said.

He said the biggest decision council faces in the immediate future is selecting the new CEO.

"They need to get this right," Mr McLachlan said.

"Council workers need security and they need to be valued and respected."

He added that every decision council makes has to be around creating and maintaining jobs throughout the entire region.

"We've got to make this a place where people want to live and work and stay," he said.

"I haven't always lived in the Boyne Valley so I can empathise with the needs of people in the rural areas and people living in any street of Gladstone.

"I've worked for the community all my life and I see running for council as an extension of that."

For more information visit Mark McLachlan, Candidate for Gladstone Regional Council on Facebook.