Gladstone's Colleen Smith nominated for 'Hero' award

COMMUNITY MINDED: Colleen Smith is scenes of crime officer with Queensland Police Service Gladstone and has been nominated for a QBANK everyday hero award. Matt Taylor GLA290618HERO

AN INSPIRING Gladstone police officer has been recognised for her hard work, determination and resiliency with a QBANK Everyday Hero award nomination.

Colleen Smith is a scenes of crime officer who works tirelessly to support her community as a police officer while battling stage 4 hodgkin's lymphoma. After stepping into the police academy on her 41st birthday, Colleen chased her dream of working in scenes of crime and forensics.

She said it was a role that suits her passion for bringing people and communities together, as well as her drive to help victims of crime.

"Being a community-minded person, I just love working with people,” Colleen said.

"My passion was always to get into forensics and scenes of crime, so it was a matter of going through the process, doing my general duties service and then applying for a position.

"It's the reward of going there and trying to find evidence to assist our colleagues in solving crimes, and obviously bring the perpetrator to justice.” In May 2017, around her 50th birthday, Colleen was unable to work for 11 months after being diagnosed with stage 4 hodgkin's lymphoma.

Requiring treatment in Brisbane, Colleen said stepping away from the Queensland Police Service was "really hard” and one of the biggest challenges she'd faced.

"At first it took them about eight months to give me a diagnosis so I guess there was a lot going on and I just continued to work when I probably shouldn't have,” she said.

"Once I got the diagnosis and was told I would have to go have chemotherapy and surgery, you do think, how am I ever going to get back to work.

"It's just something that happens and you have to stay strong and ask what you want to do.”

Colleen did just that,with her return to work in May her greatest personal achievement.

"I remember laying at the hospital and [assistant commissioner] Mr Condon and his superintendent came to see me at Royal Brisbane Hospital, and he asked me if I wanted to do another job,” she said.

"It's my job and I'll be coming back to scenes of crime... I could've just given up but that's not what it's about...”

The nomination came as a surprise to the modest officer, who believes her role is simply about doing what comes naturally to her. Colleen said she was unsure how she would react if she won.

"I feel honoured that somebody would think I've achieved something higher than a reasonable person could do, so I'm humbled by it,” she said.

"There's a lot of bad in the world so if we can bring happiness then that's what it is all about.”