Gladstone's 'Blister Sisters' tackle 100 kilometre walk

Tracey Davis, Simone Henderson Leanne Hayne and Shelley Slade after completing the 100klm trailwalk

YOU learn about yourself on a 100km walk, according to Tracey Davis - particularly how much you take your feet and knees for granted.

Mrs Davis and her three friends Shelly Slade, Leanne Hayne and Simone Henderson recently completed the Brisbane Oxfam Trailwalker.

"We signed up for the 100km walk from Mt Glorious to Mt Coot-tha," she said.

"The first couple of kilometres was quite nice.

"We went in with the goal of just finishing it.

"We're all walkers and runners but we weren't prepared for the pressure on our knees and feet."

The team on a training run up Mt Larcom

Mrs Davis said the team had made a pact to stay together and that blisters would not stop them.

"Simone had so many the podiatrists cut skin off her feet," she said.

"They also discovered Shelley had a broken foot from a previous injury.

"She was in agony, I don't know how she walked the last 10km."

The team crossed the line together 38 hours after setting out.

HAPPY HIKERS:

"If it had been flat ground all the way I think we would have killed it," Mrs Davis said.

"Fortunately we had a great support crew - my husband, Tony, and Simone's father, Ron.

"They organised food and somewhere to sleep at the rest stops, we couldn't have done it without them."

Would they do it again?

"I think we'll do the 50km walk next time," Mrs Davis said.