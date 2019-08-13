Gladstone's best produce the goods and there's more to come

GYMNASTICS: Gladstone coach Addie Kiley said she could not ask for anything more from her WAG team at the Central Queensland Regionals.

Several Gladstone gymnasts achieved first place in a variety of disciplines and classes.

Photo 2: WAG level 5Zara Howlette, Jenna Gaunt, Imogen Lindly, Ahlia Moore, Ava Hetherington, Kiara Seage, Neve Smart, Tabitha Salter- Ryan, Ava Bourke CQ Regionals 130819

OTHER ACTION PICS FROM SUNDAY MORNING:

Photos View Photo Gallery

Ava Bourke finished top in the level five open category with Neve Smart third.

Photo 3: WAG level 4Mia Hetherington, Amelia Deane, Bronte Ellis, Keeley Glass, Mackenzie Stormonth, Evie MacNamara, Alissa Waner, Jasmine Miller, Sienna Knedrick, Indiana Peters, Ashlyn Nancarrow, Maya Brown CQ Regionals 130819

Felicity Webb (level six, under-12), Nikola Sorensen (level six open) and Jenna Gaunt, in the level five (U11) class, also finished first.

"It was a proud moment for me as a coach to see the athletes perform with such grace and poise," Kiley said.

"It takes a lot of confidence to perform on your own in front of such a large crowd."

Kiley said Elle Hetherington, Sorensen, Laylanie Willie, Webb, Kaye Ng, Gaunt, Zara Howlette, Smart, Bourke, Alissa Warner, Ashlyn Nancarrow and Jasmine Miller have all made the CQ regional team that will compete at the Junior State Championship in Brisbane next month.

Photo 4: WAG level 3Millan Ibbotson, Laynie Mallie-Roberts, Elle-Jaye Attard, Lucie Burtson-Johnston, Maddison Young, Taylor Bradly, Cadence Cairns, Catherine Manhertz, Isabella Markham, Brialan Brown, Lucy Glass, Zia Aguilon CQ Regionals 130819

Gladstone Gymnastics Club administrator Amy Dew said there were other upcoming events.

"Our ACRO gymnasts are heading to Gold Coast this weekend for the ACRO States," she said.

"Then after that our ACRO, MAG and WAG gymnasts will head back to the Gold Coast to compete in the 2019 National Clubs Carnival."

That will be from September 11 - 29. There will also be a WAG clinic for the CQ Regional in Gladstone on October 26-27 followed by the Annual Awards night and first weekend of December.

RESULTS



Level 6 U12



1st: Felicity Webb



Level 6 Open



1st: Nikola Sorensen



2nd: Elle Hetherington



3rd: Kaye Ng



Level 5 Open



1st: Ava Bourke



3rd: Neve Smart



Level 5 U11



1st: Jenna Gaunt



2nd: Zara Howlette



Level 4 Open



2nd: Sienna Kendrick



3rd: Mackenzie Stormonth



Level 4 U10



2nd: Alissa Warner



3rd: Jasmine Miller



4th: Ashlyn Nancarrow



Level 3 U9



3rd: Elle-Jaye Attard

