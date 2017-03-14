Gladstone's best to most struggling schools revealed

THE results are in.
The nerve-racking NAPLAN results have been published for every parent to see, pitting schools across the Gladstone region against each other.
But there are some clear winners and losers.
NAPLAN tests a child's ability in five categories, including reading, writing, spelling, grammar and punctuation, and numeracy.
Children are tested in grade three, five, seven, and nine.
Among primary schools, Benaraby State School, St Francis Catholic Primary School, and St Johns The Baptist Catholic Primary School came first, second and third respectively in grade five.
Benaraby State School, Yarwun State School, and Gladstone Central State School came first, second, and third in grade three.
Benaraby State School students are leaps and bounds ahead of their peers. A score of 2758 for its grade five cohort topped the best score of grade seven, Discovery Christian College, at 2744.
Among high schools, private schools generally outdid public schools, suggesting it pays to fork out for your child's education.
Discovery Christian College, Faith Baptist Christian School, and Chanel College were on top in grade seven.
St Stephens Lutheran College, Miriam Vale State School, and Chanel College were above the rest in grade nine.
The public release of each school's results has been controversial, as critics claim it simplifies the diverse challenges teachers at each school faces.
Perhaps the most disturbing result for parents across the region, is that many of our schools were on par or above Australian schools with students from a similar socio-economic status, but below all schools.
INTERACTIVE | Scroll below this map for a list of the best to most challenged schools in the Gladstone region
YEAR 3:
1. Benaraby State School
Reading: 475
Writing: 462
Spelling: 478
Grammar and punctuation: 506
Numeracy: 483
Total: 2404
2. Yarwun State School
Reading: 433
Writing: 438
Spelling: 463
Grammar and punctuation: 451
Numeracy: 426
Total: 2211
3. Gladstone Central State School
Reading: 454
Writing: 435
Spelling: 417
Grammar and punctuation: 457
Numeracy: 434
Total: 2197
4. St John The Baptist Primary School
Reading: 435
Writing: 444
Spelling: 429
Grammar and punctuation: 465
Numeracy: 414
Total: 2187
5. Boyne Island State School
Reading: 441
Writing: 420
Spelling: 430
Grammar and punctuation: 467
Numeracy: 424
Total: 2182
6. St Francis Primary School
Reading: 449
Writing: 402
Spelling: 401
Grammar and punctuation: 443
Numeracy: 418
Total: 2113
7. St Stephens Lutheran College
Reading: 419
Writing: 406
Spelling: 411
Grammar and punctuation: 429
Numeracy: 419
Total: 2084
8. Clinton State School
Reading: 426
Writing: 394
Spelling: 409
Grammar and punctuation: 438
Numeracy: 405
Total: 2072
9. Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School
Reading: 432
Writing: 410
Spelling: 400
Grammar and punctuation: 437
Numeracy: 379
Total: 2058
10. Gladstone West State School
Reading: 414
Writing: 410
Spelling: 415
Grammar and punctuation: 431
Numeracy: 383
Total: 2053
11. Kin Kora State School
Reading: 404
Writing: 411
Spelling: 409
Grammar and punctuation: 429
Numeracy: 393
Total: 2046
12. Calliope State School
Reading: 399
Writing: 404
Spelling: 399
Grammar and punctuation: 419
Numeracy: 374
Total: 1995
13. Miriam Vale State School
Reading: 395
Writing: 407
Spelling: 405
Grammar and punctuation: 424
Numeracy: 363
Total: 1994
14. Gladstone South State School
Reading: 398
Writing: 389
Spelling: 385
Grammar and punctuation: 430
Numeracy: 382
Total: 1984
15. Agnes Water State School
Reading: 393
Writing: 381
Spelling: 395
Grammar and punctuation: 404
Numeracy: 393
Total: 1966
16. Bororen State School
Reading: 341
Writing: 382
Spelling: 349
Grammar and punctuation: 336
Numeracy: 331
Total: 1739
YEAR 5:
1. Benaraby State School
Reading: 545
Writing: 521
Spelling: 551
Grammar and punctuation: 549
Numeracy: 592
Total: 2758
2. St Francis Primary School
Reading: 524
Writing: 499
Spelling: 506
Grammar and punctuation: 537
Numeracy: 511
Total: 2577
3. St John The Baptist Primary School
Reading: 522
Writing: 499
Spelling: 513
Grammar and punctuation: 532
Numeracy: 510
Total: 2576
4. Yarwun State School
Reading: 493
Writing: 461
Spelling: 517
Grammar and punctuation: 533
Numeracy: 523
Total: 2527
5. Gladstone Central State School
Reading: 506
Writing: 468
Spelling: 493
Grammar and punctuation: 512
Numeracy: 495
Total: 2474
6. Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School
Reading: 495
Writing: 472
Spelling: 476
Grammar and punctuation: 521
Numeracy: 505
Total: 2469
7. Boyne Island State School
Reading: 511
Writing: 464
Spelling: 473
Grammar and punctuation: 518
Numeracy: 482
Total: 2448
8. Gladstone West State School
Reading: 499
Writing: 454
Spelling: 489
Grammar and punctuation: 513
Numeracy: 485
Total: 2440
9. Kin Kora State School
Reading: 494
Writing: 456
Spelling: 482
Grammar and punctuation: 504
Numeracy: 481
Total: 2417
10. Calliope State School
Reading: 503
Writing: 456
Spelling: 469
Grammar and punctuation: 495
Numeracy: 480
Total: 2403
11. Gladstone South State School
Reading: 492
Writing: 439
Spelling: 478
Grammar and punctuation: 496
Numeracy: 491
Total: 2396
12. Clinton State School
Reading: 481
Writing: 449
Spelling: 474
Grammar and punctuation: 483
Numeracy: 464
Total: 2351
13. St Stephens Lutheran College
Reading: 470
Writing: 442
Spelling: 442
Grammar and punctuation: 481
Numeracy: 474
Total: 2309
14. Agnes Water State School
Reading: 455
Writing: 417
Spelling: 437
Grammar and punctuation: 480
Numeracy: 464
Total: 2253
15. Miriam Vale State School
Reading: 448
Writing: 430
Spelling: 462
Grammar and punctuation: 469
Numeracy: 431
Total: 2240
Unavailable
16. Discovery Christian College
Reading: 558
Writing: Not available
Spelling: Not available
Grammar and punctuation: Not available
Numeracy: 501
Total: 1059
Ubobo State School
NPLAN results unavailable
YEAR 7:
1. Discovery Christian College
Reading: 572
Writing: 504
Spelling: 538
Grammar and punctuation: 555
Numeracy: 575
Total: 2744
2. Faith Baptist Christian School
Reading: 514
Writing: 522
Spelling: 571
Grammar and punctuation: 527
Numeracy: 555
Total: 2689
3. Chanel College
Reading: 530
Writing: 513
Spelling: 540
Grammar and punctuation: 538
Numeracy: 547
Total: 2668
4. Toolooa State High School
Reading: 538
Writing: 503
Spelling: 538
Grammar and punctuation: 534
Numeracy: 541
Total: 2654
5. St Stephens Lutheran College
Reading: 552
Writing: 471
Spelling: 544
Grammar and punctuation: 521
Numeracy: 543
Total: 2631
6. Tannum Sands State High School
Reading: 534
Writing: 493
Spelling: 525
Grammar and punctuation: 529
Numeracy: 545
Total: 2626
7. Gladstone State High School
Reading: 523
Writing: 498
Spelling: 528
Grammar and punctuation: 529
Numeracy: 542
Total: 2620
8. Miriam Vale State School
Reading: 520
Writing: 501
Spelling: 524
Grammar and punctuation: 521
Numeracy: 526
Total: 2592
YEAR 9:
1. St Stephens Lutheran College
Reading: 578
Writing: 567
Spelling: 600
Grammar and punctuation: 578
Numeracy: 576
Total: 2899
2. Miriam Vale State School
Reading: 591
Writing: 551
Spelling: 593
Grammar and punctuation: 571
Numeracy: 564
Total: 2870
3. Chanel College
Reading: 589
Writing: 541
Spelling: 564
Grammar and punctuation: 568
Numeracy: 592
Total: 2854
4. Tannum Sands State High School
Reading: 571
Writing: 527
Spelling: 578
Grammar and punctuation: 577
Numeracy: 593
Total: 2846
5. Toolooa State High School
Reading: 572
Writing: 535
Spelling: 579
Grammar and punctuation: 567
Numeracy: 587
Total: 2840
6. Discovery Christian College
Reading: 574
Writing: 510
Spelling: 580
Grammar and punctuation: 584
Numeracy: 588
Total: 2836
7. Gladstone State High School
Reading: 559
Writing: 523
Spelling: 566
Grammar and punctuation: 553
Numeracy: 566
Total: 2767
