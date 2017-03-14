33°
Gladstone's best to most struggling schools revealed

Luke J Mortimer
| 14th Mar 2017 11:36 AM Updated: 1:27 PM

THE results are in.

The nerve-racking NAPLAN results have been published for every parent to see, pitting schools across the Gladstone region against each other.

But there are some clear winners and losers.

NAPLAN tests a child's ability in five categories, including reading, writing, spelling, grammar and punctuation, and numeracy.

Children are tested in grade three, five, seven, and nine.

Among primary schools, Benaraby State School, St Francis Catholic Primary School, and St Johns The Baptist Catholic Primary School came first, second and third respectively in grade five.

Benaraby State School, Yarwun State School, and Gladstone Central State School came first, second, and third in grade three. 

Benaraby State School students are leaps and bounds ahead of their peers. A score of 2758 for its grade five cohort topped the best score of grade seven, Discovery Christian College, at 2744.

Among high schools, private schools generally outdid public schools, suggesting it pays to fork out for your child's education.

Discovery Christian College, Faith Baptist Christian School, and Chanel College were on top in grade seven.

St Stephens Lutheran College, Miriam Vale State School, and Chanel College were above the rest in grade nine.

The public release of each school's results has been controversial, as critics claim it simplifies the diverse challenges teachers at each school faces.

Perhaps the most disturbing result for parents across the region, is that many of our schools were on par or above Australian schools with students from a similar socio-economic status, but below all schools. 

INTERACTIVE | Scroll below this map for a list of the best to most challenged schools in the Gladstone region

YEAR 3:

1. Benaraby State School

Reading: 475

Writing: 462

Spelling: 478

Grammar and punctuation: 506

Numeracy: 483

Total: 2404

2. Yarwun State School

Reading: 433

Writing: 438

Spelling: 463

Grammar and punctuation: 451

Numeracy: 426

Total: 2211

3. Gladstone Central State School

Reading: 454

Writing: 435

Spelling: 417

Grammar and punctuation: 457

Numeracy: 434

Total: 2197

4. St John The Baptist Primary School

Reading: 435

Writing: 444

Spelling: 429

Grammar and punctuation: 465

Numeracy: 414

Total: 2187

5. Boyne Island State School

Reading: 441

Writing: 420

Spelling: 430

Grammar and punctuation: 467

Numeracy: 424

Total: 2182

6. St Francis Primary School

Reading: 449

Writing: 402

Spelling: 401

Grammar and punctuation: 443

Numeracy: 418

Total: 2113

7. St Stephens Lutheran College

Reading: 419

Writing: 406

Spelling: 411

Grammar and punctuation: 429

Numeracy: 419

Total: 2084

8. Clinton State School

Reading: 426

Writing: 394

Spelling: 409

Grammar and punctuation: 438

Numeracy: 405

Total: 2072

9. Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School

Reading: 432

Writing: 410

Spelling: 400

Grammar and punctuation: 437

Numeracy: 379

Total: 2058

10. Gladstone West State School

Reading: 414

Writing: 410

Spelling: 415

Grammar and punctuation: 431

Numeracy: 383

Total: 2053

11. Kin Kora State School

Reading: 404

Writing: 411

Spelling: 409

Grammar and punctuation: 429

Numeracy: 393

Total: 2046

12. Calliope State School

Reading: 399

Writing: 404

Spelling: 399

Grammar and punctuation: 419

Numeracy: 374

Total: 1995

13. Miriam Vale State School

Reading: 395

Writing: 407

Spelling: 405

Grammar and punctuation: 424

Numeracy: 363

Total: 1994

14. Gladstone South State School

Reading: 398

Writing: 389

Spelling: 385

Grammar and punctuation: 430

Numeracy: 382

Total: 1984

15. Agnes Water State School

Reading: 393

Writing: 381

Spelling: 395

Grammar and punctuation: 404

Numeracy: 393

Total: 1966

16. Bororen State School

Reading: 341

Writing: 382

Spelling: 349

Grammar and punctuation: 336

Numeracy: 331

Total: 1739

 

YEAR 5:

1. Benaraby State School

Reading: 545

Writing: 521

Spelling: 551

Grammar and punctuation: 549

Numeracy: 592

Total: 2758

2. St Francis Primary School

Reading: 524

Writing: 499

Spelling: 506

Grammar and punctuation: 537

Numeracy: 511

Total: 2577

3. St John The Baptist Primary School

Reading: 522

Writing: 499

Spelling: 513

Grammar and punctuation: 532

Numeracy: 510

Total: 2576

4. Yarwun State School

Reading: 493

Writing: 461

Spelling: 517

Grammar and punctuation: 533

Numeracy: 523

Total: 2527

5. Gladstone Central State School

Reading: 506

Writing: 468

Spelling: 493

Grammar and punctuation: 512

Numeracy: 495

Total: 2474

6. Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School

Reading: 495

Writing: 472

Spelling: 476

Grammar and punctuation: 521

Numeracy: 505

Total: 2469

7. Boyne Island State School

Reading: 511

Writing: 464

Spelling: 473

Grammar and punctuation: 518

Numeracy: 482

Total: 2448

8. Gladstone West State School

Reading: 499

Writing: 454

Spelling: 489

Grammar and punctuation: 513

Numeracy: 485

Total: 2440

9. Kin Kora State School

Reading: 494

Writing: 456

Spelling: 482

Grammar and punctuation: 504

Numeracy: 481

Total: 2417

10. Calliope State School

Reading: 503

Writing: 456

Spelling: 469

Grammar and punctuation: 495

Numeracy: 480

Total: 2403

11. Gladstone South State School

Reading: 492

Writing: 439

Spelling: 478

Grammar and punctuation: 496

Numeracy: 491

Total: 2396

12. Clinton State School

Reading: 481

Writing: 449

Spelling: 474

Grammar and punctuation: 483

Numeracy: 464

Total: 2351

13. St Stephens Lutheran College

Reading: 470

Writing: 442

Spelling: 442

Grammar and punctuation: 481

Numeracy: 474

Total: 2309

14. Agnes Water State School

Reading: 455

Writing: 417

Spelling: 437

Grammar and punctuation: 480

Numeracy: 464

Total: 2253

15. Miriam Vale State School

Reading: 448

Writing: 430

Spelling: 462

Grammar and punctuation: 469

Numeracy: 431

Total: 2240

Unavailable

16. Discovery Christian College

Reading: 558

Writing: Not available

Spelling: Not available

Grammar and punctuation: Not available

Numeracy: 501

Total: 1059

Ubobo State School

NPLAN results unavailable 

 

YEAR 7:

1. Discovery Christian College

Reading: 572

Writing: 504

Spelling: 538

Grammar and punctuation: 555

Numeracy: 575

Total: 2744

2. Faith Baptist Christian School

Reading: 514

Writing: 522

Spelling: 571

Grammar and punctuation: 527

Numeracy: 555

Total: 2689

3. Chanel College

Reading: 530

Writing: 513

Spelling: 540

Grammar and punctuation: 538

Numeracy: 547

Total: 2668

4. Toolooa State High School

Reading: 538

Writing: 503

Spelling: 538

Grammar and punctuation: 534

Numeracy: 541     

Total: 2654

5. St Stephens Lutheran College

Reading: 552

Writing: 471

Spelling: 544

Grammar and punctuation: 521

Numeracy: 543

Total: 2631

6. Tannum Sands State High School

Reading: 534

Writing: 493

Spelling: 525

Grammar and punctuation: 529

Numeracy: 545

Total: 2626

7. Gladstone State High School

Reading: 523

Writing: 498

Spelling: 528

Grammar and punctuation: 529

Numeracy: 542

Total: 2620

8. Miriam Vale State School

Reading: 520

Writing: 501

Spelling: 524

Grammar and punctuation: 521

Numeracy: 526

Total: 2592

 

 

 

YEAR 9:

1. St Stephens Lutheran College

Reading: 578

Writing: 567

Spelling: 600

Grammar and punctuation: 578

Numeracy: 576

Total: 2899

2. Miriam Vale State School

Reading: 591

Writing: 551

Spelling: 593

Grammar and punctuation: 571

Numeracy: 564

Total: 2870

3. Chanel College

Reading: 589

Writing: 541

Spelling: 564

Grammar and punctuation: 568

Numeracy: 592

Total: 2854

4. Tannum Sands State High School

Reading: 571

Writing: 527

Spelling: 578

Grammar and punctuation: 577

Numeracy: 593

Total: 2846

5. Toolooa State High School

Reading: 572

Writing: 535

Spelling: 579

Grammar and punctuation: 567

Numeracy: 587

Total: 2840

6. Discovery Christian College

Reading: 574

Writing: 510

Spelling: 580

Grammar and punctuation: 584

Numeracy: 588

Total: 2836

7. Gladstone State High School

Reading: 559

Writing: 523

Spelling: 566

Grammar and punctuation: 553

Numeracy: 566

Total: 2767

See how Gladstone schools compared to Australian schools of a similar socio-economic status or two all Australian school. 

Agnes Water State School

 

Miriam Vale State School

Tannum Sands State High School

Gladstone South State School

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School

Gladstone Central State School

Calliope State School

 

Gladstone State High School

Faith Baptist Christian School

Tannum Sands State High School

St Stephens Lutheran College

Bororen State School

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  benaraby state school boyne island state school gladstone gladstone central state school gladstone region gladstone state high school naplan naplan results tannum state high school

