TOP HONOUR: Community Solutions customer experience coordinator Danielle Emerson has been voted Gladstone's Best Employee.
TOP HONOUR: Community Solutions customer experience coordinator Danielle Emerson has been voted Gladstone's Best Employee.
Gladstone's Best Employee has been decided

Mark Zita
24th Jul 2019 5:34 PM
EXCELLENT customer service is how Danielle Emerson's former clients remember her for.

The Community Solutions customer experience coordinator has won the title of Gladstone's Best Employee.

Out of 117 votes cast on our online poll, Ms Emerson garnered 47 votes or 40 per cent of voting.

She was nominated by former co-worker Sherrie Nayda in the initial call-out for nominations on Facebook.

"(Ms Emerson) goes above and beyond in every aspect of her job,” Ms Nayda said.

"She makes sure you're not treated like a number...she is always smiling and makes it great atmosphere to be in.”

Ms Emerson said she is appreciative for the support from the public and her clients.

"I was a bit blown away...it was very unexpected.”

Ms Emerson was excited when informed she was nominated as part of the Best Employee campaign.

"I just felt really great about it - the fact that someone I've worked with before put that nomination in, that felt great.”

Her role as customer experience co-ordinator involved acting as a concierge between her clients and the Community Solutions team in Gladstone.

"I'm the first person people meet in our disability employment service side,” Ms Emerson said.

It's a position she's been a part of for only six months.

Ms Emerson said impeccable customer service skills are important in her line of work.

"It's really important no matter who you're talking to or dealing with, you make them feel important.”

This branch of Community Solutions helps job seekers, facing disability, injury or illness, to find and maintain employment through access to tailored services, training and skill development.

Ms Emerson thanks those who voted for her.

"Thank you so much for recognising the fact that I provide (great) service to you guys - I love the fact they feel appreciated.”

Nominations for Best in Business Awards are now open. For more information, click here.

