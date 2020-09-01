Menu
Taryn Dunn was crowned Gladstone's favourite dance teacher for 2020.
Gladstone’s best dance teacher ‘honoured’ to have title

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Sep 2020 10:00 AM
TARYN DUNN described her pleasant surprise after being crowned Gladstone’s favourite dance teacher for 2020.

Last week, The Observer put the call out to find Gladstone’s Best Dance Teacher, and Ms Dunn won 29 votes out of 50, making up 57 per cent of the poll.

Ms Dunn began dancing at the age of three and started her own dance school En Pointe Dance Company in 2015.

Ms Dunn said she was shocked after finding out she won the poll.

“I’m really shocked to be honest, there is so many wonderful dance teachers in this community which is so great for Gladstone dance students,” Ms Dunn said.

“I didn’t even realise I was nominated.

“I was completely surprised to see my name there.”

Ms Dunn currently teaches more than 100 students from ages two and up at her Goondoon St studio.

She said her students were very excited for the upcoming Gladstone Dance Festival in October, after COVID-19 halted their annual competitions.

“Usually we’ll be going to the Bundaberg Eisteddfod or the Biloela Eisteddfod but due to Covid they’ve all been cancelled this year,” she said.

“We don’t have a concert this year but we are preparing for the Gladstone Dance Festival on the 18th of October, and the week after that we are preparing students for their RAD exams.

“It was really nice to have something for them to perform at.”

Ms Dunn said she didn’t know who could have voted for her, but was honoured to have the title.

“I’m very proud, and very grateful to those that voted.”

