Gladstone’s best coffee uses exclusive global brand

Junction Cafe won The Observer’s poll for best coffee in the region 2020. Pictured: Christie Fraser, Imogen Ibanez, Jess Davies, Mel Smart and Jo Houlihan

THE CAFE voted as having Gladstone’s best coffee is moving into the digital age, with the brew it uses having its very own app.

Last week, the Observer put the call-out to find Gladstone’s best coffee, and The Junction Cafe won with 34 per cent of the overall votes.

Owner Ms Smart knew she wanted an “outstanding” coffee brand to go along with the cafe she bought two years ago.

Ms Smart said Allpress Espresso was a very well-known coffee brand in Melbourne, and wanted the brand for her own cafe.

“When I bought the place I knew I wanted something that was quite outstanding,” Ms Smart said.

Junction cafe owner Mel Smart and Front of house manager Jess Davis

“(Allpress) is a worldwide known coffee brand and it’s pretty special that we were able to have it here.”

Ms Smart said it was quite a “big process” getting the coffee into Tannum Sands, even having to go through a full interview process.

“It was actually quite a big process … we sat down at a table and they had to make sure we were a good cafe to have it,” she said.

“Then we had to wait and see if we were allowed to have it.”

Ms Smart said Junction Cafe was the only cafe in the region to have the exclusive brand.

“The closest cafe to have it other than us is Hervey Bay,” she said.

Ms Smart said Allpress Espresso even had its own app, where coffee lovers could find cafes that sold the brand.

“If you are in Brisbane or anywhere in the world, you can find cafes that sell Allpress,” she said.

“We are actually on that app which is quite cool.”

Ms Smart said the process paid off, with locals saying the cafe had great coffee.

“We have a lot of regulars who say our coffee is the best in the area already,” she said.

“It’s nice to be recognised.”



