Fresh Fix Cafe owners Janine and Tim Cree.
News

Gladstone’s best cafe wins best brunch

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
26th Mar 2021 10:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gladstone’s best cafe has won best brunch.

The Observer readers have named Fresh Fix Cafe the best brunch spot in Gladstone.

Five locations made it to the final voting round, and the Goondoon Street restaurant came out on top.

Owners Tim and Janine Cree were not surprised by the latest award, after receiving high praise from the community in the past.

Their cafe won Gladstone’s best brunch in 2020, Gladstone’s best cafe last February, a Best in Business award and was recognised on the global scale last year.

Online travel company, TripAdvisor crowned Fresh Fix Cafe as a Travellers’ Choice Winner in September.

“We are a pretty dedicated group who puts a lot of time and effort into the cafe,” Mr Cree said.

“I think it’s a universal feeling about our cafe which we are happy about.”

Mr Cree said the couple’s history with cafe management had contributed to their growing success.

“Janine and I have owned quite a few cafe and restaurants, we have a formula that works,” he said.
“Thanks to Gladstone for supporting us, we have a loyal customer base and we love the Gladstone region.”

