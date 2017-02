Gladstone's best and worst performing property suburbs revealed

THE best and worst performers in Gladstone's changing property market in the past one and five years have been revealed.

The statistics are from the latest Housing Market Report, released today, which uses information from the National Australia Bank and CoreLogic RP Data.

Find out where our best performing suburbs were for property prices in the past 12 months and five years. Paul Braven

The information reveals the 2016 fourth quarter median house value for each suburb, and compares it to the same period in 2015 and in 2011.

It's a mixed result for Gladstone region suburbs, which show the impact of the downturn of the construction boom from 2011.

The suburbs that fared best against the downturn were Wurdong Heights, Benaraby and Tannum Sands. Also worth noting is Agnes Water, which had a 4% drop in value in 12 months and 7% drop in five years, the best result for the Gladstone region.

In comparison, Toolooa's median house value was 20% less compared to 2015 and in 2011 was down 45%.

Here's the results for 18 of the Gladstone region's suburbs from top to bottom for the 12-month results:

Agnes Water

Agnes Water was the place to be last weekend with the 19th Longboard Classic Competition in full swing. Paul Braven

$378,263 median value

-4% change in median value 12 months

-7% change in median value 5 years

Wurdong Heights

$487,960 median value

-6% change in median value 12 months

-14% change in median value 5 years

Benaraby

$511,872 median value

-6% change in median value 12 months

-11% change in median value 5 years

Tannum Sands

Tannum Sands had one of the smallest drops in median house values in 2011 and 2015. Paul Braven

$401,358 median value

-8% change in median value 12 months

-26% change in median value 5 years

Kirkwood

$334,819 median value

-10% change in median value 12 months

-42% change in median value 5 years

Boyne Island

Boyne Island.

$331,683 median value

-11% change in median value 12 months

-30% change in median value 5 years

Glen Eden

$314,435 median value

-11% change in median value 12 months

-36% change in median value 5 years

Kin Kora

$286,389 median value

-11% change in median value 12 months

-36% change in median value 5 years

Calliope

$305,904 median value

-12% change in median value 12 months

-31% change in median value 5 years

New Auckland

Penda Ave, New Auckland, lights up at Christmas time. Mike Richards GLA221216LIGHTS

$293,773 median value

-12% change in median value 12 months

-34% change in median value 5 years

Clinton

$291,603 median value

-12% change in median value 12 months

-36% change in median value 5 years

Gladstone Central

An aerial view of Gladstone Central. Mike Richards

$313,041 median value

-12% change in median value 12 months

-43% change in median value 5 years

Sun Valley

260,235 median value

-13% change in median value 12 months

-35% change in median value 5 years

South Gladstone

$275,529 median value

-13% change in median value 12 months

-35% change in median value 5 years

Telina

$311,103 median value

-14% change in median value 12 months

-34% change in median value 5 years

West Gladstone

West Gladstone, May 7, 2015. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA070515WESTGlLAD

$251,492 median value

-14% change in median value 12 months

-39% change in median value 5 years

Barney Point

$208,660 median value

-16% change in median value 12 months

-44% change in median value 5 years

Toolooa

$206,655 median value

-20% change in median value 12 months

-45% change in median value 5 years