Reckon Gladstone's been dry? Think again...

DRY SPELL: Although Gladstone may escape the drought hitting Bundaberg, farmers are still desperate for bigger falls.

YOU may want to spare a thought for our brothers in Bundaberg after the region was officially declared a drought zone.

Although Gladstone was thirsty for rain after missing out on any decent falls throughout February, the situation in Bundaberg was much worse.

Bundaberg recorded only 1.8mm of rain last month, which puts Gladstone's paltry 43.2mm in perspective.

The average February rain fall for Gladstone and Bundaberg was 123.2 and 124.7mm, respectively.

The Bundaberg region was drought declared on Saturday, backdated to March 1, which meant almost 85% of the state was now in drought.

The threshold for a drought declaration was generally considered met, when a "once in 10 to 15 year rainfall deficiency" occurred.

At the first cattle sale of the year at Miriam Vale in January, auctioneers and farmers said beef prices may drop if more rain didn't fall by the end of March.

"The Committee has advised that pasture response this growing season has varied due to storm rainfall but prospects from now into the winter are very poor," Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne said.

Producers in Bundaberg will be able to access water freight subsidies, relief from electricity charges, land rent rebates and water licence waivers.