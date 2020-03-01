Gladstone’s Baker back in big way

LOOK OUT: CQ Capras' Keysha Baker with the ball as Chelsea Baker looks on.. PICTURE: Jann Houley

RUGBY LEAGUE: Gladstone’s Chelsea Baker played a pivotal role in the CQ Capras’ first win of the pre-season campaign against Gold Stars in Rockhampton on Saturday.

Capras won 18-16 and captain Baker was delighted with the win, which will instil a lot of confidence with the season proper in just 13 days.

HAPPY SKIP

“I’m so proud of the girls,” she said.

“They really stepped up, some of our younger girls did a really good job.

“It’s one loss (Souths Logan Magpies) and one win, so we can take a lot from that.”

In a game that was hard to fault, Baker said some minor defensive issues needed addressing.

“The game actually came down to us having a pretty good scrambled defence and having good trust in each other,” she said.

The skipper said Elle Stitt played a great game.

“I threw her a couple of dodge balls but she managed to hold on to them really well – she made a lot of metres,” Baker said. “She did a mountain of tackling, so I was really proud of her.”

CAPRA MACHINE

Capras had the pistons pumping early with Keysha Baker wasting no time finding the line on the five-minute mark and the score was completed.

Shortly after, Capras capitalised on a dropped Gold Stars catch just metres from the try line as Bree Spreadborough cleaned up the crumbs, navigating a fractured defensive line to try.

CQ were looking to head into the sheds 10-point leaders before karma struck in the final minutes.

In an almost mirror of the previous try, NQ’s Jasmine ­Peters took the scraps of a dropped kick and turned it into four points.

Both sides put up their walls for the remainder of the third and much of the fourth until Baker centred a try against the NQ’s fortress with nine minutes left and Kailah Rogers put the CQ team ahead.