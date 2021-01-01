Menu
Airlie Rose Meiers was the first baby born in 2019.
Gladstone’s baby-making rate higher than state average

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Gladstone residents have been busy getting busy with more babies born than the state average, new data reveals.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics the average annual birthrate for Queensland in 2019 was 1.76 while in Gladstone the rate was 2.20.

Brandon Brown and with his daughter who was the last baby to be born in Gladstone in 2019
However despite beating the state average, births in Gladstone have been on the decrease.

In 2015 the birthrate was 2.38 with 1040 babies born but every year since then it has dropped to 2.34, 2.24, 2.21 and 2.20 each year.

In 2019 857 babies were born in Gladstone.

Compared to neighbouring regions Gladstone still takes the lead with Rockhampton’s 2019 birthrate 1.93 and Bundaberg’s 1.91.

Airlie Rose Meiers was born at 4:34am on January 3, 2019, weighing just over seven pounds to proud parents Tara Bernie and Cortney Meiers.
The state’s overall birthrate dropped by -0.3 between 2018 and 2019, with the country’s overall rate dropping by three per cent.

Mother’s are also starting to have children later with the median age of Central Queensland mum’s 28.8 compared to 28.3 in 2012.

All up in Queensland in 2019 there were 61,735 births.

