Gladstone's average rate costs revealed as new budget looms

THE 2017-18 Gladstone Regional Council budget will be handed down on Tuesday and all eyes will be on potential changes to home owner's rates.

On average Gladstone residents are charged more than $3600 in rates.

Here is what the average rates bill looks like for home owners in each region for the 2016 - 17 financial year:

Net average rates and charges

Gladstone - $3664 based on an average land valuation of $138,529

Boyne Island - $4112 based on an average land valuation of $169,086

Tannum Sands - $4447 based on an average land valuation of $195,971

Calliope - $3748 based on an average land valuation of $139,742

Agnes Water - $4633 based on an average land valuation of $129,413

The figures, from analysis by the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning, compared the average 2016-17 rates of different local councils.

It will be the second budget delivered by Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett, following the 2016-17 budget he delivered 15 weeks after he was elected mayor.

During his election campaign last May, Cr Burnett declared easing rate rises as one of his key priorities.

"As Mayor, my priority will be to ease costs for ratepayers by reducing operating and capital expenditure," he told The Observer.

In the 2016 budget, 71% of ratepayers saw a rates increase of less than 2.5%, while 25% saw their rates stay the same or reduced.

After delivering last year's budget, Cr Burnett said on average households across the region would see a rates increase of 0.3%.

The Gladstone Regional Council's budget announcement on Tuesday comes off the back of other local councils unveiling their new budgets and rates hikes.

In Moreton Bay rates went up 3.99%, while in the Western Downs a 2.9% hike was announced.

Mackay ratepayers will see a 2.5% increase, and in Bundaberg they're preparing for a 3.45% rise.