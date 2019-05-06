Gladstone's AFL teams get ready for local derby

TOP OF THE TABLE: BITS' Tyson McMahon and Brothers' Damon Dessent during yesterday's match at Boyne Island for the 2019 AFL Capricornia senior premiership.

TOP OF THE TABLE: BITS' Tyson McMahon and Brothers' Damon Dessent during yesterday's match at Boyne Island for the 2019 AFL Capricornia senior premiership. Matt Taylor GLA040519AFLC

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints emerged victorious in their match against Brothers, with a 15.9 (99) to 7.8 (50) win on Saturday afternoon.

Tyson McMahon was the team leader in goal scoring with five.

Connor Russell, Matt Dickenson and Jamie Cunninghame both scored two goals each, while Leigh Irvin, Daniel Clay, Ryan Shanks and Adam Hull scored one goal each in the match.

Coach Jake Mostert said he initially thought Brothers had the upper hand due to a slow start by the Saints in the first quarter.

"We crawled our way back through the next three quarters, started to really improve and got better with each quarter,” Mostert said.

"But we can't afford to have slow starts like that.”

Mostert attributed it to the players' mindset after big wins in the previous rounds.

"We beat Panthers, and Panthers beat Brothers over 10 goals,” he said.

"We thought it (the match against Brothers) might not be the biggest or the hardest contest ever.”

However, two goals by Kangaroos players Connor West and Scott Smithwick within the first 10 minutes of the match quickly changed that thought.

"(The Kangaroos) showed a lot of good signs,” Mostert said.

"I guess that's a good wake- up call for us.”

The Gladstone Suns were defeated 5.1 (31) to 18.19 (127) against Panthers.

Coach Ricky McClure said they knew they were up for a tough match with the second- placed team.

"Looking at the positives we can take out of it - we ran a bit hard at the ball, our basic skills and for the first three quarters, we worked hard at it,” McClure said.

Both teams are now preparing for a local derby match against each other next week.

For the Saints, coach Mostert said his team had to be on the ball for that match.

"We just gotta continue to work on our structures going forward,” Mostert said.

For the Suns, coach McClure said they were looking forward to the challenge of taking on a top three team.

"(We have to) hold on to the footy,” he said.