Gladstone's 20 cheapest properties on the market, all under $150K

PROPERTY SELLERS continue to drop the price on their Gladstone homes in the struggle to find a buyer.
A consistent selling point among houses and units advertised for sale is a price drop, with catchy phrases, such as "priced to sell fast" or "owners have no choice but to sell".
It has presented an unprecedented chance for first home buyers to enter the market, or investors to pick up a rental property on the cheap.
But if you want a bargain on your property, here are Gladstone's cheapest houses and units:
1. 3/37 Bramston St, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Located in the CBD, walking distance to shopping centres
Agent: Elders Gladstone and Tannum Sands
Price: $83K
2. 3/51 Harbour Terrace, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Priced to sell fast
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Price: $90K
6. 29/7 Kent St, West Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Top floor unit with superb ocean views
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Price: $95K
5. 5/35 Butler St, New Auckland
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Bargain buying … fully furnished apartment!
Agent: Raine & Horne
Price: $110K
3. 4/49 Off Lane, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Very affordable inner city unit
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Price: $115K
7. 14/24 Kent St, West Gladstone
Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Contemporary unit close to the CBD
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Price: $115K
4. 3/196 Auckland St, South Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Don't rant and rave … buy and save!
Agent: Locations Estate Agents
Price: $119K
9. 2/83-85 Auckland St, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Now is the time to secure inner CBD units!
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Price: $129K
10. 1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: CBD location. Owners have no choice but to sell.
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Price: $129K
15. 26/7 Kent St, West Gladstone
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Great value … Invest today!
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Price: $135K
11. 6/95 Auckland St, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: A great investment in the middle of town!
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Price: $139K
12. 2/8 Roseberry St, Gladstone Central
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Fully refurbished and furnished two bedroom unit
Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone
Price: $139K
20. 28 Squire St, Toolooa
Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 car space
Selling point: Three bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac - priced to sell!
Agent: Locations Estate Agents Gladstone
Price: $140K
16. 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora
House: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Perfect views down first fairway!
Agent: Knight Frank Gladstone
Price: $140K
8. 12/8 Nothling St, New Auckland
Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Excellent investment or first home
Agent: Knight Frank Gladstone
Price: $142K
17. 5 Fletcher St, West Gladstone
House: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 3 car space
Selling point: Calling all trades or DIY enthusiasts … Real opportunity to make it your own … sold in "as is where is condition"
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Price: $145K
13. 1/24 Kent St, Gladstone Central
Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Fantastic opportunity to secure an inner city unit - must see!
Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone
Price: $149K
14. 44 Golding St, Barney Point
House: 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Perfect starter or sensational investment
Agent: Gladstone Real Estate
Price: $149K
18. 1/47 O'Conell St, Barney Point
Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space
Selling point: Time to purchase the perfect starter … priced to sell immediately
Agent: Ray White Gladstone
Price: $149K
