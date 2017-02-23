Gladstone's 20 cheapest properties on the market, all under $150K

DIRT CHEAP: 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora is selling for $140,000

PROPERTY SELLERS continue to drop the price on their Gladstone homes in the struggle to find a buyer.

A consistent selling point among houses and units advertised for sale is a price drop, with catchy phrases, such as "priced to sell fast" or "owners have no choice but to sell".

It has presented an unprecedented chance for first home buyers to enter the market, or investors to pick up a rental property on the cheap.

But if you want a bargain on your property, here are Gladstone's cheapest houses and units:

1. 3/37 Bramston St, Gladstone Central

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Located in the CBD, walking distance to shopping centres

Agent: Elders Gladstone and Tannum Sands

Price: $83K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

2. 3/51 Harbour Terrace, Gladstone Central

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Priced to sell fast

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

Price: $90K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

6. 29/7 Kent St, West Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Top floor unit with superb ocean views

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

Price: $95K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

5. 5/35 Butler St, New Auckland

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Bargain buying … fully furnished apartment!

Agent: Raine & Horne

Price: $110K

Click here for details

3. 4/49 Off Lane, Gladstone Central

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Very affordable inner city unit

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

Price: $115K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

7. 14/24 Kent St, West Gladstone

Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Contemporary unit close to the CBD

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

Price: $115K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

4. 3/196 Auckland St, South Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Don't rant and rave … buy and save!

Agent: Locations Estate Agents

Price: $119K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

9. 2/83-85 Auckland St, Gladstone Central

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Now is the time to secure inner CBD units!

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

Price: $129K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed



10. 1/17 Central Lane, Gladstone Central

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: CBD location. Owners have no choice but to sell.

Agent: Ray White Gladstone

Price: $129K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed



15. 26/7 Kent St, West Gladstone

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Great value … Invest today!

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

Price: $135K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

11. 6/95 Auckland St, Gladstone Central

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: A great investment in the middle of town!

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

Price: $139K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

12. 2/8 Roseberry St, Gladstone Central

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Fully refurbished and furnished two bedroom unit

Agent: Good Real Estate Gladstone

Price: $139K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

20. 28 Squire St, Toolooa

Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 2 car space

Selling point: Three bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac - priced to sell!

Agent: Locations Estate Agents Gladstone

Price: $140K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

16. 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora

House: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Perfect views down first fairway!

Agent: Knight Frank Gladstone

Price: $140K

Click here for details

DIRT CHEAP: 5/239 Sun Valley Rd, Kin Kora is selling for $140,000 Contributed

8. 12/8 Nothling St, New Auckland

Unit: 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Excellent investment or first home

Agent: Knight Frank Gladstone

Price: $142K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

17. 5 Fletcher St, West Gladstone

House: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 3 car space

Selling point: Calling all trades or DIY enthusiasts … Real opportunity to make it your own … sold in "as is where is condition"

Agent: Ray White Gladstone

Price: $145K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

13. 1/24 Kent St, Gladstone Central

Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Fantastic opportunity to secure an inner city unit - must see!

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

Price: $149K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

14. 44 Golding St, Barney Point

House: 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Perfect starter or sensational investment

Agent: Gladstone Real Estate

Price: $149K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

18. 1/47 O'Conell St, Barney Point

Unit: 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Time to purchase the perfect starter … priced to sell immediately

Agent: Ray White Gladstone

Price: $149K

Click here for details

No Caption Contributed

19. 1/24 Kent St, Gladstone Central

Unit: 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 car space

Selling point: Fantastic opportunity to secure an inner city unit - must see!

Agent: LJ Hooker Gladstone

Price: $149K

Click here for details