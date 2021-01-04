Gladstone’s $1.5m Lotto winner found

Alex Moodie from Gladstone Central News and Gifts celebrates a division one Gold Lotto win in the Saturday January 2, 2021, draw.

A Gladstone woman’s opinion of 2021 has soared after discovering she’s become a millionaire from the weekend’s Saturday Gold Lotto $30 Million Megadraw.

The woman held one of the 19 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4117, drawn on Saturday.

Each division one winning entry scored $1,578,947.37.

“It’s completely life-changing for us,” the winner said.

“My family called out the numbers and I started circling the numbers on my ticket. Then another, then another, then I had all six.

“We’ve been pinching ourselves for two days.”

The woman said she only bought about three tickets a year.

“I was in quiet disbelief at first, but it’s really sinking in today,” she said on Monday.

“Working less is definitely on the cards.

“We’ll certainly share with our family.

“It will make a lot of people happy.”

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her winning entry at Gladstone Central News and Gifts, Shop 7-8, Gladstone Central Shopping Centre, West Gladstone.

Owner Alison Moodie said it was great to see another division one winning ticket sold at her outlet.

“My first thought was, ‘wow, my team and I have just made someone’s dreams come true’,” she said.

“I had goosebumps.”

It’s the store’s second division one win since opening in October 2018, following a win in March 2019.

“We have decorated with balloons and streamers and we are telling every customer who comes through the door,” Mrs Moodie said.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw 4117 were 7, 5, 16, 44, 14 and 17, with supplementary numbers 26 and 31.

Across Australia, there were 19 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4117 – six from Victoria, four from New South Wales, three each from South Australia and Western Australia, two from Queensland and one from Tasmania.

