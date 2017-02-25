Gladstone's 10 worst streets for violent attacks revealed

GLADSTONE'S CITY centre remains the most likely area for people to be attacked.

A staggering 16 assaults have occurred on Goondoon St in the year to February 18, ten of which were clustered in one location.

ATTACKS: Gladstone police have investigated 225 assaults in the past year. QPS

But also spare a thought for police, who dealt with 11 assaults just outside Gladstone Police Station.

A consistent but disturbing trend in the figures, released by the Queensland Police Service, is that busy streets with more people is not a deterrent for assault.

ATTACKS: Gladstone police have investigated 225 assaults in the past year. QPS

All up, law enforcement agencies investigated or are still investigating 225 assaults that unfolded in the year to February 18.

If you have information, please call Crime Stoppers.

1. Goondoon St, Gladstone Central - 16, three unsolved

A STAGGERING 10 of the assaults on Goondoon St occurred near the intersection with Yaroon St.

Another five occurred just down the road near the intersection with Lord St.

2. Auckland St, Gladstone Central - 15

GLADSTONE police dealt with a whopping 11 assaults in or outside Gladstone police state at the corner of Yaroon and Auckland St.

All of the attacks on the street have been solved.

3. Dawson Rd, Gladstone - 13, one unsolved

ACROSS the stretch of the Dawson Hwy that runs through Gladstone, 13 assaults occurred.

Three were clustered at the intersection with Far St, while another four were clustered at the Phillip St intersection.

All of the other assaults were at other locations.

4. Hibiscus Ave, Kin Kora - 10

TWO clusters of four assaults occurred along Hibiscus Ave.

Another two attacks occurred near the intersection with Jarrah Ct.

5. Flinders Parade, Gladstone Central - Seven, one unsolved

A STAGGERING seven assaults unfolded on the relatively quiet Flinders Parade.

All of the assaults were clustered at one location, but one is still unsolved.

6. Kent St, Gladstone Hospital - Seven

Five people were attacked on Kent St.

Three attacks occurred at the roundabout intersection with Flinders St.

Another two occurred on the Gladstone Hospital grounds.

7. William St, Gladstone Central - Six, one unsolved

A CLUSTER of five attacks occurred near William Street's intersection with Glenlyon Rd.

One of those attacks, and another attack just up the road near the intersection with Goondoon St, are unsolved.

8. Holland St, Kin Kora - Six, two unsolved

ALL six attacks that occurred on the small stretch of road that is Holland St were clustered in the one location.

Two of the assaults are still unsolved.

9. Fletcher St, West Gladstone - four, three unsolved

A CLUSTER of three assaults occurred at Fletcher Street's intersection with Geraldine St.

A fourth attack occurred at the intersection with Rosella St between 11.55pm on November 29 and 12.20am on November 30.

Another three attacks occurred two streets up at Flinders St.

10. J Hickey Ave, Gladstone Central - Four

TWO clusters of two assaults occurred along J Hickey Avenue.

All four of the attacks have been solved.