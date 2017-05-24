Gladstone Youth MP earns second term

BRIGHT SPARK: Jasmine Elliott will represent Gladstone for the second time in this year's YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament.

MOST high school students working towards a career in medicine would be more than happy to focus on achieving that goal for themselves.

But Jasmine Elliott is never one to settle for less.

The 16-year-old Toolooa State High School captain has been selected to serve a second term as Gladstone's representative in the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament this year.

"It was a great time last year, so I applied again and was lucky enough to be accepted,” she said.

"It's a really good way to connect with not only young leaders, but actual leaders within Parliament.”

Jasmine was sponsored by her senior counterpart, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, to join more than 90 other young Queenslanders in Brisbane for committee meetings in April.

She will travel there again in September as the Youth Parliament sits at Parliament House to vote on the bills put forward by those committees.

"It was overwhelming during sitting week, we were up writing speeches until 12am ... but it was also so rewarding,” Jasmine said of her experience last year.

"You could speak on any bill that you wanted to, so it was a really good way of sharing your perspective.”

This year Jasmine is part of the Community and Social Services Committee as they work on a bill focused on natural disaster preparation.

"I'm in charge of the volunteering side of things, so (our bill) is about connecting groups with the right volunteers, and pre-empting natural disaster events rather than waiting till they happen,” she said.

The bill will establish a way for people to register as volunteers before a disaster strikes, so when one does they can be connected with groups that need their skills.

If bills are passed by the Youth Parliament they are recommended to the Queensland Parliament.

"I know that Youth Parliament recommendations on Uber and the laws surrounding that were taken into consideration when they were looking at legislating that,” Jasmine said.

"So there's a lot of potential within the bills.”

And while Jasmine is definitely looking to pursue that career in medicine, she is not ruling out a tilt at elected office some time later in life.

"It sort of ties in with medicine in that I'm wanting to apply myself for the benefit of others,” she said.