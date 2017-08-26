Gladstone youth council encourages young adventure seekers to come aboard

ARE you a Gladstone youth looking for the adventure of a lifetime?
The Gladstone Region Youth Council is "scanning the horizons” for Gladstone residents aged 16-23 to be part of an exciting adventure at sea.
The successful applicant will have an opportunity to take part in a 10-day voyage aboard the STS Young Endeavour with a group of about 20 people.
Gladstone Region Youth Council chair Tom Kirchner has a tip to help potential nominees.
"One of the questions that will make a big difference is how do you think you will benefit from the experience in the long run,” he said.
The journey aims to foster skills such as team-building, self-awareness, leadership skills and a sense of community.
The Youth Council is seeking individuals who are willing to help fundraise the subsidised journey.
"They have a bit of self-ownership of the project as well,” Mr Kirchner said.
Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone Regional Council was pleased to offer their support.
The council has offered $1000 in incentive funding to the Gladstone Region Youth Council for enabling a young person to take part in the Young Endeavour Youth Development program.
The journey route and departure date are yet to be decided.
Applications close on August 31.