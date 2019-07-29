Gladstone young guns turn it on against Hervey Bay

BASKETBALL: The Gladstone men's team hit solid form before the finals start in the Central Queensland Basketball League.

Gladstone's 100-58 win was a big confidence boost ahead of a grand final qualifier also against Hervey Bay on August 10, most likely at Kev Broome Stadium.

Bundaberg had already booked their place in the decider to be played in Bundaberg on August 17.

"It was a great team effort by our whole squad and we wanted to be very disciplined on both ends of the floor," Gladstone playing coach Matt Green said.

Gladstone's depth of talent was telling and the bench alone shot 51 points.

Hervey Bay could muster just 24 points from their bench players.

"A big stand-out performance on debut was from Ben knight, who chipped in with 17 points and six steals off the bench," Green said.

"That was highlighted by an exciting run-away two-hand dunk."

Others to feature prominently were Jonathon Voltz (18 points) and Luke Knight pulled down seven rebounds to go with his 11 points.

Gladstone Port City Power development player Ben Murdoch shot 13 points and captain Jacob Owen also scored double digits with 12 points.

Gladstone's women take on Maryborough, also for a spot in the grand final on August 10.

Meanwhile Gladstone Port City Power women and men close out their QBL campaigns with home games against Gold Coast Rollers this Saturday at 6pm and 8pm respectively.