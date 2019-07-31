Menu
DYNAMIC DUO: Rahul Captain and Jake Dicton have been selected to participate in a six-week Future Development Program.
DYNAMIC DUO: Rahul Captain and Jake Dicton have been selected to participate in a six-week Future Development Program. Matt Taylor GLA310719BBALL
Basketball

Gladstone young guns have had a superb representative year

NICK KOSSATCH
by
31st Jul 2019 6:00 PM
BASKETBALL: Two Gladstone under-14 players have been accepted in the 2019 Future Development Program.

Gladstone representative players Rahul Captain and Jake Dicton, both 13, will take part in a program designed fast-track players and to ultimately play for Queensland, Australia and US scholarships.

The pair will train in Rockhampton with 28 other U14 boys each Saturday and Wednesday for six weeks.

"I started playing basketball four years ago and this year been playing as the point guard," Rahul said.

Originally from Melbourne, Rahul and his parents Mari and Mehernosh moved to Gladstone.

"Dad got a job in Gladstone," Rahul said.

Under the coaching of Ashley Wilmot and Raj Mtegezanwa, Rahul said his strength was his shooting.

"I need to work on my fitness and I have downloaded an App which is called Own Your Goal and it helps with fitness," Rahul said.

Watching his mate play basketball drew Jake to the sport almost three years ago and he's not looked back since.

"I have definitely got better with my driving and shooting," he said.

The duo will then head to Brisbane for an All-State Development Camp from September 6-8

