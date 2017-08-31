Gladstone yogis to join national initiative

Salt Power Yoga in Gladstone will join a nationwide yoga movement by Share the Dignity.

GLADSTONE yoga studio Salt Power Yoga is doing its part to help vulnerable women across Australia get access to basic hygiene products.

The popular yoga practice is joining a nationwide initiative of Share the Dignity with Yoga4Dignity, to be held on Saturday, September 2.

Gladstone-based yoga instructor, Imogene England decided to become involved in the event after listening to a Mamamia podcast interview with Share the Dignity founder, Rochelle Courtenay.

"(Rochelle) was talking about this yoga event because of yoga's awesome ability to relax the body and mind,” she said.

"It was a good fit for being mindful of other people's situation and people being grateful for what we have, and showing gratitude in giving and donating.”

Share the Dignity provides vulnerable women and children with hygiene products by helping out women who can't afford products such as pads, tampons or shower wash because of their situation.

Yoga4Dignity aims to attract more than 48,000 women, children and men to practice yoga at the same time. Yoga4Dignity is the charity's "brain child” to get as many people practising yoga as possible at the same time on the same day.

All proceeds go directly towards the Share the Dignity charity and their initiatives.

It is estimated the number of vulnerable women throughout Australia is about 48,000 every night.