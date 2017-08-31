26°
News

Gladstone yogis to join national initiative

Salt Power Yoga in Gladstone will join a nationwide yoga movement by Share the Dignity.
Salt Power Yoga in Gladstone will join a nationwide yoga movement by Share the Dignity.
Caroline Tung
by

GLADSTONE yoga studio Salt Power Yoga is doing its part to help vulnerable women across Australia get access to basic hygiene products.

The popular yoga practice is joining a nationwide initiative of Share the Dignity with Yoga4Dignity, to be held on Saturday, September 2.

Gladstone-based yoga instructor, Imogene England decided to become involved in the event after listening to a Mamamia podcast interview with Share the Dignity founder, Rochelle Courtenay.

"(Rochelle) was talking about this yoga event because of yoga's awesome ability to relax the body and mind,” she said.

"It was a good fit for being mindful of other people's situation and people being grateful for what we have, and showing gratitude in giving and donating.”

Share the Dignity provides vulnerable women and children with hygiene products by helping out women who can't afford products such as pads, tampons or shower wash because of their situation.

Yoga4Dignity aims to attract more than 48,000 women, children and men to practice yoga at the same time. Yoga4Dignity is the charity's "brain child” to get as many people practising yoga as possible at the same time on the same day.

All proceeds go directly towards the Share the Dignity charity and their initiatives.

It is estimated the number of vulnerable women throughout Australia is about 48,000 every night.

Topics:  salt power yoga share the dignity yoga4dignity

Gladstone Observer
Stormwater drain death investigation closed by police

Stormwater drain death investigation closed by police

Toxicology report contains no clues as to cause of death.

Man crumples ute in drink driving crash at Calliope

FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone man told the Gladstone magistrate that a bump on the head earlier at work that day could have been the reason he crashed his car on the way home, despite his .113% BAC reading.

The car was a write off after it crumpled into the tree

Thrifty Business: $30 giveaway for three lucky bargain hunters

A supplied image obtained Sunday, August 27, 2017 of models during the launch of National Op Shop Week at St Vincent de Paul in Sydney. Australians are being encouraged to donate their unwanted items to charity op shops. (AAP Image/St Vincent de Paul Society NSW) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Bag a bargain this Op Shop Week with a thrifty competition.

Original workers of major industrial plant to reunite

EARLY DAYS: QAL is holding a weekend for staff involved in the construction of QAL between 1963 - 1973 to recall the bonds formed during turbulent times.

Original workers of major industrial plant to reunite in Gladstone.

Local Partners