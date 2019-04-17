Gladstone yacht to make use of SE winds

Skipper John Ibell and navigator Paul Janson from Restless which will compete in the Brisbane to Gladstone yacht race.

SAILING: Restless navigator Paul Janson says favourable weather conditions augers for a successful 71st Brisbane to Gladstone Race.

COULD BE A WET SAIL FINISH: Restless under owner John Ibell reaches out to Middle Bank. Contributed

The 35-foot (10.67m) monohull set sail south on April 7 and last-minute preparations have begun for Good Friday's 10am start in Brisbane.

"John Ibell (captain) and some of the crew are currently driving down to Brisbane at the moment to sort out last minute preparations and lighten Restless from cruising mode to racing mode," Janson said.

"This means taking off and sorting what sails we will need, remove cushions and such luxuries, calculate how much water, food and fuel to take.

"They also need to do last-minute safety inspections, radio checks and attend the race briefing on last night."

The rest of the crew will arrive tomorrow morning to check fittings and to see if there were any issues.

"One job on the list was to hoist someone up the mast to look at the wind instruments on top and check the navigation lights," Janson said.

Restless left Inskip Point to cross the Wide Bay Bar on April 10 in perfect weather conditions and arrived at Cabbage Tree Creek (Shorncliff) later that night.

Janson said tactics would be used to take advantage of the forecast breeze.

"We are looking forward to 20-25 knot south-east breeze and she should sail well with that breeze," he said.

"But we will need to try and stay in the zone as it looks like a lighter air pattern maybe following up the coast so we need to stay in front of that.

"I think a mid fleet finish is very possible, hopefully having a cold beer at the Yachties Saturday night."

MONOHULLS - Race starts at 10am Good Friday



Restless: John Ibell - GLADSTONE; Active Again: Stephanie Kerin; Auric's Quest: Leon Thomas/Greg Dorries; B52: Daniel Farmer; Banter: Mark Jacobsen; Black Jack: Mark Bradford; Brilliant Pearl: Geoff Dews; Crankster: Andrew Wiklund; Dolce: Doug Gayford; Dream: Craig Salter; Dreamlover: Rick Morgan; Dry White: Darryn Purdy; Envy Scooters: Barry Cuneo; Eressea: Carl Bird; Flying Colours 2: Doug Cavaye; Galatea: Karen Young; Hasta La Vista: Harley Cowlishaw; Ichi Ban: Matt Allen; Interloper: Michael Pitt; Invader: Jack Morrison; Javelin: James Crowley; Kerisma: Davis Rose; Kerumba: Tam Faragher; Lady Helena: Ben Stark; Matrix: Graham Furtado; Mayfair: James Irvine; Mister Lucky: Walter Hipgrave; Mistral: Pierre Gal; Mustang: Michael Muller; Night Nurse: Russell Mccart; Not A Diamond 40: Brady Lowe; Pagan: Peter Kerr; Ragamuffin: Mike Freebairn; Redjam: Blair Harrison; Sassy: Philip Lazzarini; Scamp: Mike Mollison; South Passage: Damon Frost; Too Impeduous: Rudy Weber; Trouble & Strife: Duane Smith



MULTIHULLS - Race starts at 11.30am Good Friday



No Problem: Ray Hobbs - GLADSTONE; Avalanche: Craig Molloy; Mod Beau Geste: Karl Kwok; Big Bird: Guy Badgery; Boss Racing: Gary Saxby; Cosmo: Peter Wilcox; Fruition: Andrew Bruce; Morticia: Shaun Carroll; Rushour: Drew Carruthers; Rogntudijuuu: (no details); Storm Bay: Marc Gerard; Top Gun: Darren Drew



Live streaming: Starts at 10am via the B2G website or Facebook site.



You can see where the yachts are on the B2G 2019 Yacht Tracker on desktop or on the I-phone App.

