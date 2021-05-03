Gladstone workers unite for their rights on Labour Day

Hundreds marched down Goondoon Street and chanted union songs as Gladstone's Labour Day parade kicked off.

Members from Australian and Central Queensland unions like the CFMEU, AMWU and United Workers Union took part.

Marchers young and old took to the streets of Gladstone as part of the Labour Day celebration for 2021.

The march concluded at the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s marina parklands where a free Labour Day event took place.

Gladstone Mayor and new Australian Labor Party candidate for Flynn Matt Burnett took to the stage and addressed the hundreds in attendance about mining, manufacturing and agriculture.

“We are proud of our mining heritage here in Central Queensland, we mine coal, we export coal and we burn coal,” he said.

“We know that future energies need to come into place and are doing our best for renewables, hydrogen and investment in future energies here in Gladstone as well.”

Mr Burnett said Anthony Albanese has put $15 billion on the table for manufacturing in Queensland.

“We need to be able to manufacture those wind towers and other renewables here in Gladstone.

“There will be around 1500 wind turbines that will pass through Gladstone’s port in the next ten years, we should be manufacturing them here in Gladstone.”

Mr Burnett said he would be in Rockhampton for Beef Week this week.

He said Gladstone needed to support primary producers.

“Long gone are the days where the National party were the supporters of primary producers,” he said.

“The Labour Party can work together with them to not only export coal and manufacture here in Queensland but look after our primary producers as well.”

