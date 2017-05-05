Gladstone workers start huge $40M bridge overhaul project

Catfish Creek Bridge at Calliope is one of five bridges that will soon be replaced.

A GLADSTONE construction company will spend the next 12 months working on a $40 million project to replace five bridges in our region.

The State Government funded replacements for the five timber bridges will allow truck drivers to travel directly to Gladstone, instead of arriving via Gracemere.

The bridges will be upgraded with concrete structures and at a safer flood level.

Goldings Contractors will complete the project, the company's second major project announced this year.

The Gladstone company also recently started roadworks for its $30 million Offline Storage Facility project for Gladstone Area Water Board.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said the bridge replacement project would support 38 jobs for 12 months.

"It's absolutely wonderful that this is the second major project Goldings has secured recently," Mr Butcher said.

"Between the GAWB project and this project there is 70 million going into this company that employs local people.

"It's great news for a great company that is keeping people working in Gladstone which we know is so much needed at the moment."

The $40 million project is funded through the Queensland Government State Infrastructure Plan.

Mr Butcher said the upgrades would make it easier for freight companies delivering goods to Gladstone's Port.

"Because of the weight and size of the trucks they are having to go out via Gracemere and then come back into Gladstone which is quite a considerable cost for some companies," Mr Butcher said.

"The upgrades will open transport links from our agricultural sector in the west to the Port of Gladstone."

Minister for Main Roads and Road Safety Mark Bailey said the project would deliver "flood immunity" above a Q50 level, which is a one in 50-year flood.

"The project will replace the long-standing timber bridges which will widen the Dawson Highway at these locations, increasing safety for all road users," Mr Bailey said.

Upgrades:

Nine Mile Creek - 19km west of Calliope

Catfish Creek - 22km west of Calliope

Sheep Station Creek - 23km west of Calliope

Maxwelton Creek - 38km west of Calliope

Doubtful Creek - 44km west of Calliope