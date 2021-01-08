Gladstone workers sent into quarantine after visiting hotspots

Gladstone workers who visited Brisbane COVID hotspots during the Christmas/New Year period have on Friday been sent into quarantine.

The Observer spoke to one Gladstone worker on Friday who said he had been sent into quarantine after visiting Brisbane and Caboolture over the Christmas period to January 4.

Another worker spoken to by The Observer said she was self-isolating at home after visiting the Moreton area and Brisbane between December 23 and January 4.

Many of the Harbour City’s workplaces have been impacted by Friday’s development as it emerged that Greater Brisbane would go into a three-day lockdown as authorities scramble to contain the spread of the mutant UK COVID-19 strain after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive.

Masks will also be mandatory in Greater Brisbane.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Greater Brisbane, which includes the council areas of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton and Redlands, will go into lockdown from 6pm Friday to 6pm Monday.

Residents must stay at home except for four key reasons - to leave for essential work, health care, shopping and exercise in their local area.

Anyone who has visited the Greater Brisbane region since January 2 and has now moved on to other parts of the state or country will also be required to quarantine for the next three days.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher issued the following advice via his Facebook page on Friday morning.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher. Picture Rodney Stevens

“If you have been to the Greater Brisbane area since 2 January you should self-isolate in your home for for three days from 6pm Friday, 8 January until 6pm Monday, 11 January,” he said.

“You will be required to stay at home except for the following reasons:

- Shopping for essentials, food and necessary supplies

- Medical or healthcare needs, including compassionate requirements

- Exercise with no more than one other person, unless all from the same household

- Providing care or assistance to an immediate family member

- Work, or volunteering, or study if it is not reasonably practicable to work or learn remotely

- Child custody arrangements

- Legal obligations

- Visit for end of life

- Attend funeral or wedding in line with restrictions

“When leaving the house for any of the above reasons, you must wear a mask,” Mr Butcher said.

“And, as always, if you have any symptoms come forward and get tested immediately.”