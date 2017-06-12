Gladstone workers prepare for huge truck overhaul for CQ mine

Komatsu Gladstone branch manager John Davison with Power Module assembly for the 830E-1AC Dump Truck, which includes the engine, alternator and radiator.

A GROUP of Gladstone workers are eagerly waiting for an important, 9608kg visitor.

Komatsu Gladstone is preparing to strip back and overhaul a 16-cylinder truck used at a major Bowen Basin mine.

It's the last of a year-long project overhauling a fleet of nine Komatsu trucks at the mine that have clocked over 25,000 hours.

Komatsu Gladstone branch manager John Davison said it was a "significant" job.

It's going to take eight of his workers around five weeks of day and night shifts to rebuild the truck.

READY: The Gladstone Komatsu team are ready for a 'significant' job coming their way. Paul Braven GLA120717KOMATSU

The work has helped keep the branch busy during what has otherwise been a "challenging" 12 months, Mr Davison said.

"It's been challenging conditions in the past year," he said.

"This marks the first full overhaul (of potentially three to four) for this fleet at machine chassis hours of 22,000 hrs," he said.

The company services 402 machines in the Gladstone region, but most of its work comes from mines in the Bowen Basin.

Mr Davison said they worked closely with the Emerald and Mackay branches for maintenance work on equipment used at Wesfarmers and BHP Billiton mines in north Queensland.

Mr Davison, who has worked at Komatsu for 14 years, said he was always watching developments or applications for new mines in Queensland.

"Particularly with the Adani mine, we're eagerly waiting for a final decision about that development," Mr Davison said.

"We're hoping that will see Komatsu Mackay Branch involved and we're hoping to support one another in that."

"Our commitment is to supply quality equipment, parts, services and support that meets or exceeds the expectation of our valued customers," he said.

The rebuild program includes bringing the 830E-1AC electric drive truck back to as-new condition. The nine trucks are around 15 years old, with some onto their third engines.