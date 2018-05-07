Menu
Plenty of people turned out for Gladstone's 2018 May Day march.
Politics

PICTURES: Gladstone unions march together on Labour Day

by Glen Porteous
7th May 2018 7:11 PM

SEVERAL hundred union supporters marched with passion and pride in the annual Labour Day parade down Goondoon St today.

Many union groups flew different banners but boisterously chanted one message about fighting for workers' rights.

Marcus Dittman is a proud member of the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union and passionate supporter of workers' rights.

"I've been a member of the CFMEU for 20 years and 15 as a delegate," Mr Dittman said.

He said public displays of support on Labour Day proved unions still had relevance.

"Wages and conditions we fought for we want to pass them onto our children," he said.

"Unions provides better working conditions and help to build communities, especially regional ones."

Australian Manufacturing Workers Union Gladstone region organiser Phil Golby was happy with the turnout and the variety of unions represented.

"This shows we are still a relevant force in Gladstone with a few of our members marching here today," Mr Golby said.

"Some are away with their families or had to work today.

 

"This is a day we can celebrate achievements that have been won over the years by our forebears."

Despite the overcast conditions and threatening rain, the parade stepped off from behind Gladstone council chambers, onto Goondoon St and down to the Marina.

There were fun activities for the family with tug of war and jumping castles for the children.

 

MAY DAY MARCH: Cr Kahn Goodluck leads the crowd with a traditional song.
Maritime Union of Australia member Adam Fish supported membership not just to protect workers' rights, but also to support families as well.

"It made sense to join a union to level out the playing field," Mr Fish said.

"This is a part of the community, a calendar event that people look forward to and a good social event for families."

 

