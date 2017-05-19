Gladstone workers, managers at deadlock over controversial dispute

AFTER eight months of negotiations to change employee conditions, Gladstone Power Station management and workers are at a deadlock.

Battle lines are firm as management tees off against unions and workers who have rejected the proposed Enterprise Bargaining Agreement.

AMWU NRG delegate Andrew Lockwood. Mike Richards GLA210417NRGP

This week unions presented a new EBA, but acting general manager Nigel Warrington said NRG was "opposed on a number of key issues".

Meanwhile workers are voting on a combined-unions protected industrial action ballot this week.

The unionised workforce showed their opposition at the fourth protest early Wednesday morning over the EBA changes.

Mr Warrington said the negotiations were ongoing, with talks with unions due later this month.

"We urge our employees to consider the commitments we have made very carefully before they risk losing pay," Mr Warrington said.

Mr Warrington said the proposed changes to the EBA would pose no threat to job security, and would not change wages, hours of work, leave, superannuation and other benefits for existing employees.

The changes are strongly opposed by unions who argue the new EBA would make it easier for NRG to use more contractors.

Mr Warrington told workers last month management was considering filing to terminate the current EBA, which would put workers on the modern award until an agreement is reached.

He told The Observer yesterday an application has not yet been made.