Gladstone workers evacuated from QLD Government building

UPDATE |

A SPOKESPERSON for the Department of Housing and Public Works has confirmed the temporary closure of a Gladstone Queensland Government building.

"While staff are unable to work from the Gladstone Housing Service Centre, locals are still able to access our services," a statement said.

Calls to the centre have been diverted to the Rockhampton HSC today and staff are on call to return to the building once it is open.

"We are committed to ensuring continuity of service to ensure the people who need to contact us are able to."

The Department of Housing and Public Works is a tenant in the privately owned building at 20-22 Herbert Street, Gladstone.

"As we are not the building owner, we cannot determine the time-frame for the reopening, although we are advised that the building is anticipated to be operational from tomorrow morning," the statement said.

"If the building remains un-occupiable, there are alternate premises where we would be able to be accommodate our Housing Service Centre staff in the short term."

EARLIER |

WORKERS of a Queensland Government building in Gladstone have been evacuated after a large water leak early this morning.

Water was discovered pouring through the Herbert St building from the second level into the foyer, lift and near the main switchboard.

Unconfirmed reports suggest an electrical fault was to blame.

Staff were reportedly sent home or relocated to other offices about mid morning while repairs are carried out.

The Gladstone Central building houses a number of Queensland Government departments including the Department of Housing and Public Works.

It is understood it could take a day or more to repair the damage caused by the burst main and resume normal operations.

The Department of Housing and Public Works has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.