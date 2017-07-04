Gladstone worker made redundant grows own drugs to save money

FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone man has been fined after police conducted a search warrant of his home, revealing three cannabis plants,

A GLADSTONE truck driver who was recently made redundant has resorted to a home-grown method of saving money.

Darren Hugh Bishop pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges including one count of producing a dangerous drug, one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one count of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said on June 2 at about 9.20 am police executed a search warrant at Bishop's Tannum Sands address.

A number of drug-related items were founds included a home made pipe for smoking drugs and a set of digital scales.

Less than a gram of cannabis was found at the house however, police also located three cannabis plants, which had not yet seeded.

The three plants were all different heights, one 9cm, 40cm and 48cm.

Defence lawyer Matthew Heelan said his client, an occasional cannabis smoker, decided to grow his own plants to save money.

The 52-year-old was laid off from his truck driving job of 11 years late last year, Mr Heelan said.

He said his client was not coping well financially, but understands that growing the plants was an illegal act.

Mr Heelan asked Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho to take this into consideration upon her decision of the amount of a fine.

A conviction was not recorded.