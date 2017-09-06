Gladstone worker keeps job of 15 years, saved by his boss

TREATED LIKE FAMILY: Kathy Corones (pictured Mc'ing a Gladstone fashion fundraiser event) stepped into the witness box at the Gladstone Magistrates Court and took an oath on the bible to prove that if her employee of 15 years was to lose his licence in court, he would also lose his job.

IT TOOK an oath on the bible, but a Gladstone man left the Gladstone Magistrates Court with his job yesterday after his boss got into the witness box.

Stanley Thomas Pitt pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit.

The employee of the Barney Point Accommodation Centre attended court alongside his boss, Kathy Corones, knowing that the charge would see him lose his licence; a necessity of his job.

However, he planned to apply for a Restricted Work Licence, with the support of Mrs Corones.

But Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said Mrs Corones needed to guarantee the court that if a work licence wasn't granted, Pitt would lose his job.

"I didn't want to be so harsh as to say the actual words," Mrs Corones told Ms Ho.

"He is our only full-time employee and has been with my husband Peter and I for 15 years.

"He is an exemplary worker... But with the challenging times of owning a business, then yes, we would need to look at employing someone to fill his position (if he lost his licence)."

Ms Ho then asked Mrs Corones to get in the witness box and take an oath on the bible.

After the hearing, Mrs Corones told The Observer that it wasn't a decision she needed to make.

"From my point of view as a small business owner, we employ people for the long term and they do become like family to us, she said.

"Stan has been a loyal, dedicated employee for some 15 years and it wasn't really a decision at all whether I should be beside him or not.....I just told him I would be there and he appreciated that.

"I do understand as it was a very stupid mistake on his part and the last few weeks have been really difficult for him."

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the offending occurred on August 22 in Barney Pt along Friends St.

Police were conducting random breath tests in the area and made Pitt pull over.

He told the officer he had drunk at least six stubbies of pale ale beer before driving and returned a reading of .115%.

Ms Ho granted Pitt a work licence, however, told him to keep a logbook so that police could see whether he was using the car for work purposes or other.

She told him to keep a logbook so that police could see whether he was using the car for work purposes or other.

Ms Ho also imposed a $650 fine and recorded a conviction.

Pitt thanked Mrs Corones for supporting him and the court for granting his licence.

He also thanked the two officers that pulled him over on the night, and said they were respectful and helpful to him through the whole process.