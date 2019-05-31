Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gabby Oram in action.
Gabby Oram in action. Erin Mellor GLA020419GAB
Basketball

Gladstone women's coach hopes to 'Barnestorm' Bundy

NICK KOSSATCH
by
31st May 2019 1:33 PM | Updated: 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: Gladstone women and men will start their Central Queensland Basketball League campaigns in Bundaberg tomorrow at 6pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Gladstone women's coach Robbie Barnes believes his youthful side will take it up to the Bundaberg Bears.

Youngsters Erin Harvey and Kadee Barrenger - Gladstone star under-16 representative players - will play in a side which has experienced pair Kellie Green and Mirrin Rashleigh, along with Tilly Gilbert and Hannah Webb in it.

Erin Harvey starred for Gladstone's rep side and in the women's competition.
Erin Harvey starred for Gladstone's rep side and in the women's competition. Nick Kossatch GLA180318U14GLVBUN

"We're expecting to be competitive and Bundaberg are the benchmark," Barnes said.

Tilly Gilbert wont let anyone get in her way as she drives the ball out of defence.
Tilly Gilbert wont let anyone get in her way as she drives the ball out of defence. Brian Cassidy

Bears, which were undefeated last season, began in strong fashion with a 74-57 win against Maryborough Magic two weeks ago.

Kaydee Barrenger and Erin Harvey
Kaydee Barrenger and Erin Harvey Jann Houley

"We've been working on a fast game in transition and hope to use speed against the taller Bundaberg girls," Barnes said.

The coach will start Barrenger and will aim to use Harvey, who has been in scintillating form in the senior women Monday night competition with Lions 2, as often as possible off the bench.

Barnes said the CQBL concept is a great opportunity for under-18 players to get exposure to senior ranks as they strive to play in the QBL competition in coming years.

More Stories

basketball queensland central queensland basketball league gladstone amateur basketball association port city power
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'I was hot-headed': Dad's brutal assault of neighbour

    premium_icon 'I was hot-headed': Dad's brutal assault of neighbour

    News A GLADSTONE man has been sentenced to serve a jail term after a serious one-punch attack on his 60-year-old neighbour.

    • 31st May 2019 1:28 PM
    WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: Eight things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do over the next few days?

    'It's good to shop local': Accountant is Town Proud

    premium_icon 'It's good to shop local': Accountant is Town Proud

    Business Peter Lambert gives his perspective on shopping local

    Bororen Diner owner is proud to support shopping local

    premium_icon Bororen Diner owner is proud to support shopping local

    Business The diner bringing back the Bororen Pie