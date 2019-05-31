Gladstone women's coach hopes to 'Barnestorm' Bundy

BASKETBALL: Gladstone women and men will start their Central Queensland Basketball League campaigns in Bundaberg tomorrow at 6pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Gladstone women's coach Robbie Barnes believes his youthful side will take it up to the Bundaberg Bears.

Youngsters Erin Harvey and Kadee Barrenger - Gladstone star under-16 representative players - will play in a side which has experienced pair Kellie Green and Mirrin Rashleigh, along with Tilly Gilbert and Hannah Webb in it.

Erin Harvey starred for Gladstone's rep side and in the women's competition. Nick Kossatch GLA180318U14GLVBUN

"We're expecting to be competitive and Bundaberg are the benchmark," Barnes said.

Tilly Gilbert wont let anyone get in her way as she drives the ball out of defence. Brian Cassidy

Bears, which were undefeated last season, began in strong fashion with a 74-57 win against Maryborough Magic two weeks ago.

Kaydee Barrenger and Erin Harvey Jann Houley

"We've been working on a fast game in transition and hope to use speed against the taller Bundaberg girls," Barnes said.

The coach will start Barrenger and will aim to use Harvey, who has been in scintillating form in the senior women Monday night competition with Lions 2, as often as possible off the bench.

Barnes said the CQBL concept is a great opportunity for under-18 players to get exposure to senior ranks as they strive to play in the QBL competition in coming years.