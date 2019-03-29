Gladstone women will benefit in Bundy rugby league comp

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Gladstone Wallabys rugby league women's team has completed the full circle.

Wallabys veteran Sarah Stewart recalled when she last played in the Bundy competition.

Fast-track half a dozen years and Wallabys, Tannum Seagals and a combined Calliope-Valleys team will be a part of a six-team BRL.

"We were the Raidettes in 2014 in the BRL and then in 2015 we became an individual club (Wallabys) for two more years in the BRL," Stewart said.

Wallabys were then a part of the extended Rockhampton Intercity competition from 2016-18.

But Bundaberg has welcomed Wallabys into its competition with open arms and it's something Stewart appreciates.

"We're looking to the game against Bundaberg Brothers and while it will be tough on the field, we have a great relationship off the field," she said.

"Some of the Bundy girls supported us in the grand finals as well."

Superstar Australian jillaroo and Brisbane Bronco Chelsea Baker will play for her beloved Wallabys this afternoon.

Stewart said there were others who had also excelled.

"We have our under-14s and under-17s showing that we have that direct pathway and see what Chelsea, Vassa Hunter and Krystal Sulter can do," Stewart said.

"Our team's looking strong, with good numbers."

Tannum Seagals second rower Jamie Gehrmann will be in action today at Marley Brown Oval from 1pm against Calliope-Valleys.

Gehrmann and the Tannum women have been in training since early November.

"We have got a few new girls and our coach, Chris 'Butch' Bryson, focuses on us as a team as well as individuals," she said.

"I really speak of him highly as a coach."

In her fourth season at just 21, Gehrmann said Queensland Country representative players Hunter and Sulter, plus returning Prue Maeyke, would bolster the team.