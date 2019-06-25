Gladstone women victors - Number One team win division

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The Gladstone Women's Masters Number One team won Division 3 at the 2019 QLD Women's Masters State Championships at Mackay.

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: The Gladstone Women's Masters Number One team won Division 3 at the 2019 QLD Women's Masters State Championships at Mackay. www.sportspics.com.au

HOCKEY: Weeks of hard work and training paid off for the Gladstone Women's Masters Number One team after they won Division 3 at the Qld Women's Masters State Championships at Mackay.

The Gladstone team dominated their competition pool and overcame home team favourites Mackay 2 in the final to come away 4-nil victors.

Tarryn Job, Terri Read, Sue Rayner and Stacy Black all found the back of the opposition's goal box to seal the win.

Team manager Robyn Black said the masters competition was of a high standard and there was good quality hockey being played.

"It was the biggest masters women's competition that's ever been held and there were 50 teams overall across all of the divisions,” Black said.

The team had a setback before going away, with an injury to regular coach Gary Porteous, making him unable to attend the championship.

Brett Ryan was asked to step in and help out with the coaching duties.

Black said the teamwork and the combinations of the players coming together from different clubs was outstanding.

"They were fantastic and very happy to come home winners. The training and hard work leading up to the competition all paid off for them,” Black said.

The three lead-up games were all close 1-nil victories over their opponents but the players showed their experience and training paid off to finish at the top of their pool.

In a tight semi-final against Sunshine Coast, Carol Jones got the team on the scoreboard with a goal in the closing minutes of the first half to book a berth in the final.

Results: Gladstone 1 def Brisbane 4 1-nil (Sue Rayner). Gladstone 1 def Mackay 2 1-nil (Joelene Smith). Gladstone 1 def Gold Coast 1-nil (Terri Read). Crossover Semi-final Gladstone 1 def Sunshine Coast 1-nil (Carol Jones). Grand Final Division 3 Gladstone 1 def Mackay 2 4-nil (Tarryn Job, Terri Read, Sue Rayner and Stacy Black)