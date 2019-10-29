Gladstone women swing well for golf club

2019 Pennant winners names left to right Julie Mills, Karynne Brown, Sandra Anderson and Jenny Tidd

GOLF: Several women from Gladstone, Yeppoon, Moura, Rockhampton and Gracemere featured in the final of the Golf Central Queensland Pennant at the Boyne Island Golf Club.

Gladstone and Yeppoon fielded strong teams.

Gladstone’s number two team beat the port city’s number one side.

Julie Mills 71, Karynne Brown 73 and Sandra Anderson 77 combined for a nett score of 221 to beat Gladstone number one by just one stroke.

Ladies’ Golf Central Queensland representative Kate Bell was available on the day to present the Zone pennant certificates to Gladstone, Yeppoon, Keppel, Moura and Moranbah Central Highlands.

Yeppoon’s Sarah Antcliff was named Golf CQ Ladies’ Golfer of the Year.