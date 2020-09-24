Gladstone women found with drugs, knife in borrowed car

Chelsie Ann Croaker and Jamie Sue Duncan pleaded guilty to drug possession and other charges.

TWO Gladstone women were caught with drugs in a borrowed car when they were stopped by police.

On August 23, at 4.45pm, Jamie Sue Duncan and Chelsie Ann Croaker were pulled over by police who conducted a search.

Inside Duncan’s handbag they found 0.6g of marijuana and a clip-seal bag with a crystal residue.

Duncan told police it was “yandi” which she smoked most days and the clip-seal bag was like a wash bag.

When Croaker was questioned, initially she said she didn’t have anything to declare while avoiding eye contact with police.

She kept looking at the gear stick and said there was some “rubbish” in the car.

Police located a small clip-seal bag in her phone wallet which she said was marijuana.

Police also found a silver knife and sharpening stone in the driver’s side door compartment.

Croaker told police the car wasn’t hers - she was just the driver and the knife had been there all day.

She said she should have taken it out and didn’t have an excuse to have it.

In Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Duncan, 24, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing property suspected of being used in a drug offence.

Croaker, 29, pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs and possessing a knife in a public place.

Representing both women, defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court Duncan used marijuana for her mental health but was now seeing a councillor and she was remorseful.

She said Croaker used marijuana to assist with stress and the knife had been in the car when she got it.

Duncan was fined $300 with a conviction recorded while Croaker was fined $300 but spared a conviction.

