Gladstone women call 000, tell police to 'suck a d*ck'

Kevin Farmer

INSTEAD of the free ride home they were hoping for, a couple of drunk Gladstone women spent the night at the watch-house for calling triple zero.

A 20-year-old Gladstone woman pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of committing public nuisance.

The court was told she and a co-accused friend made a triple zero call while intoxicated on September 5 at about 2.30am, asking police officers for a lift home.

When police arrived on Bramston St, where the two women were, they were told not to use the emergency service for such calls, and left.

Realising they weren't getting a lift home from officers, the pair shouted out abuse as the patrol car drove away.

Words to the effect of, "F*ck you c*nts, go suck a d*ck."

Police heard it, did a U-turn and went back to speak to the women.

But when the police drove away for a second time, they were once again abused, the court heard.

The women decided to try and make a run for it when they saw the police car returning for a second time however they were quickly found by police and arrested.

They spent two hours in the watch-house sobering up, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said her client had told her she was a "bit of a light weight" and couldn't handle her alcohol.

She said her client's friend made the triple zero call, and did not remember much else of the night.

Ms Ramos said her client suffered from mental health issues however did not provide any medical evidence in court.

The defendant told Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho she had "definitely learnt her lesson".

"When I see police now I just turn around and walk the other way, I don't mouth off," she said.

She told Ms Ho the next time she decided to drink with friends she would stay where she was instead of going out.

Ms Ho imposed a $300 fine but did not record a conviction given the woman had no criminal history.

"I understand you were intoxicated at the time and it's not an excuse, but it is an explanation," she said.