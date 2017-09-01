Gladstone wombat researchers aim for world first

CUTE: Safe Haven's Tina Janssen has been keeping wombats as part of a captive breeding program, affiliated with University of Queensland.

FOR the first time ever, local scientists are hoping to successfully artificially inseminate a southern hairy nosed wombat, as early as January next year.

Unlike their northern cousin, the southern hairy nosed wombat is not yet threatened, but researchers say it appeared to be heading in that direction and ideally, they needed to be a step ahead, rather than on the back foot.

Tina Janssen is project manager of the wombat captive breeding program at Safe Haven, near Mt Larcom and said work on this particular species was important.

"We've always had difficulty breeding wombats,” she said.

"If you've got a species you are trying to save you need to understand reproduction.

"I don't think it's long before the southern (wombats) are going to be in trouble, (in terms of population size).”

The team at Safe Haven intend to attempt artificial insemination this season, which runs from July to February, or next season.

"It hasn't ever been done,” Tina said.

"Ours will be the first attempt...we want to make sure we have everything right before we attempt it.”

"To do this we have to know how to detect the wombat's oestrus in a narrow window of time.”

To find this out, the research team are collecting daily urine samples from all six of the female southern hairy nosed wombats at Safe Haven.

It's not always an easy task, but the wombats are expected to quickly get used to the unusual routine.

"We either wake them up or wait for them to come in from their early morning sunbathing, then we give them a pat on the rump and they urinate into a frying pan," Tina said.

The project, which started this week, will run for 12 weeks.

Once all the samples have been collected, they will be sent away for analysis at the University of Queensland by masters student Shruti Shroti, who is also assisting researchers with the sample collection.

Hormone levels that indicate oestrus will show up in the urine samples.

As well as collecting samples, the researchers are taking daily video recordings of each wombat.

They hope to match the urine analysis data with the animal's behaviours, so it will be possible to tell simply from their behaviours, when each female is in oestrus.

Tina said she'd already detected some behaviours she believed were indicative of oestrus.

"A couple of the females actually go off their food," she said.

"Urination patterns change, they're leaving their scent behind.”

"We just now hope to confirm, with the sample analysis and video behaviour, that what we think may be oestrus in each female, is in fact oestrus.”