Gladstone woman’s traffic history comes back to bite her

Anita Kontro’s traffic history came back to bite her on Tuesday after she was fined and suspended from driving after driving while demerit point suspended.

A Gladstone woman’s traffic history came back to bite her in the local Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Anita Kontro, 51, pleaded guilty to driving without a licence - which had been demerit point suspended.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd read the facts of Kontro’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On February 24, 2021 Kontro’s licence was suspended due to the loss of her demerit points.

On March 7 at 5pm police intercepted a Toyota sedan for a licence check in the NightOwl Gladstone car park.

Checks on Kontro’s licence found she was driving on a suspended licence and when questioned, she had no emergent reason for driving.

She was issued a Notice to Appear in the Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Mr Boyd tendered Kontro’s five-page traffic history, which included similar offences.

Mr Manthey said he was forced to impose the mandatory minimum sentence when driver’s were caught while demerit-point suspended.

Kontro was fined $300 and suspended from driving for six months with a conviction recorded.

