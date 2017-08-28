26°
Gladstone woman's road rage fury as car rammed off the road

Sarah Barnham | 28th Aug 2017 5:00 PM
FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone intersection.
FILE PHOTO: A Gladstone intersection. Paul Braven GLA30072015INTERSECT

WE have all been there; the frustration of being stuck behind a slow driver, being cut off by another motorist who insists on speeding away down the street afterwards or being left confused and annoyed at the driver in front of us who didn't use their indicator.

But a Gladstone woman with a serious case of road rage refused to let another motorist's dangerous actions slide by, triggering a car chase that saw her come completely off the road.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty in the Gladstone Magistrates Court to one count of the dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said on May 11 at about 2.15pm, the dependent was driving in Glen Eden along Kirkwood Dr.

The woman was stopped at an intersection when the blue car behind her pulled out and did a "reckless" U-turn, scraping the defendant's yellow car in the process.

Taking off down the street, the woman followed the driver in the blue car in a hot pursuit.

Catching up to the car at about 300m north of the lights, she rammed her car into the back of the other car, causing her to lose control, ending up on the side of the road.

Mr Reece said there was considerable damage to the defendant's car.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho said it was the clear the woman had become "rattled" after the driver of the blue car had rammed her car first.

She said while it was not an excuse for the woman to act the way she did, it was an explanation.

The woman was disqualified from driving for nine months and placed on a 12-month probation subject to counselling.

The court was told the woman had no criminal history.

A conviction was not recorded.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

