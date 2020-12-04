Gladstone woman’s mistake lands her in court

A Gladstone woman didn’t realise she was unlicensed when she was pulled over.

A WOMAN living in Gladstone has learned the importance of keeping her mailing address up-to-date the hard way.

Lynette Anne Chapman was intercepted on October 26 at West Gladstone for a licence check.

Police checks showed she had been suspended from driving and was unlicensed.

Chapman said she had no idea why she was suspended, but when questioned said she had been temporarily living in Gladstone and had not checked the mail at her previous New South Wales address in some time.

Chapman found herself in more trouble when she failed to provide her identifying particulars within the seven days required by police.

When she eventually attended she said she had been unable to get to the station from Calliope as she was unlicensed.

The 51-year-old grandmother pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 30 to unlicensed driving and contravening a police direction.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said her client had made a “mistake of law”.

“She didn’t know she was suspended because the mail had gone to the New South Wales address,” Ms Townsend said.

She said Chapman hadn’t been suspended due to bad driving, but due to the fact she was diabetic and hadn’t submitted her medical clearance forms.

Ms Townsend added Chapman now had her medical clearance and licence up to date.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey chose to take no action in relation to Chapman’s licence.

He placed her on a $500 good behaviour order for three months.

A conviction was recorded.

