Gladstone woman's inspiring 920km journey

INSPIRATIONAL: Debbie Williams is sharing her story of walking 920km of the Camino to women at the Pink Ribbon Breakfast. Mike Richards GLA300918CANC

GLADSTONE woman Debbie Williams has done something many of us would not be game enough to do - she completed a 920km trek.

Armed with only a backpack, the 60-year-old adventure-seeker and her husband took on the famous Camino de Santiago walk three years ago.

Mrs Williams, who will be sharing her inspiring story of the 29-day trek at the Pink Ribbon breakfast on October 19 at The Gladstone Events Centre, said you were a different person after the walk.

"People do it for different reasons," Mrs Williams said.

"Mine was for adventure.

"But we all have the same goal - to get to Santiago."

Mrs Williams had also climbed the Himalayas, before starting the journey in France at the Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port.

"They say when you're walking the Camino you're not the same person you were when you started," she said.

Mrs Williams trained in Gladstone daily before departing,climbing Mt Larcom twice.

"The hills here made for a good training ground," she said.

Mrs Williams has lived in Gladstone for two decades. She said the trek opened her eyes.

"It's a network of ancient pilgrimages," she said.

Gladstone CCQ Branch chairwoman Ros Newberry hoped Ms Williams' talk would inspire others to follow their dreams.

"I hope people... know that they can achieve their goals.

"With a bit of training and dedication like Debbie, they will be able to."