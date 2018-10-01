Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
INSPIRATIONAL: Debbie Williams is sharing her story of walking 920km of the Camino to women at the Pink Ribbon Breakfast.
INSPIRATIONAL: Debbie Williams is sharing her story of walking 920km of the Camino to women at the Pink Ribbon Breakfast. Mike Richards GLA300918CANC
News

Gladstone woman's inspiring 920km journey

Hannah Sbeghen
by
1st Oct 2018 9:00 AM

GLADSTONE woman Debbie Williams has done something many of us would not be game enough to do - she completed a 920km trek.

Armed with only a backpack, the 60-year-old adventure-seeker and her husband took on the famous Camino de Santiago walk three years ago.

Mrs Williams, who will be sharing her inspiring story of the 29-day trek at the Pink Ribbon breakfast on October 19 at The Gladstone Events Centre, said you were a different person after the walk.

"People do it for different reasons," Mrs Williams said.

"Mine was for adventure.

"But we all have the same goal - to get to Santiago."

Mrs Williams had also climbed the Himalayas, before starting the journey in France at the Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port.

"They say when you're walking the Camino you're not the same person you were when you started," she said.

Mrs Williams trained in Gladstone daily before departing,climbing Mt Larcom twice.

"The hills here made for a good training ground," she said.

Mrs Williams has lived in Gladstone for two decades. She said the trek opened her eyes.

"It's a network of ancient pilgrimages," she said.

Gladstone CCQ Branch chairwoman Ros Newberry hoped Ms Williams' talk would inspire others to follow their dreams.

"I hope people... know that they can achieve their goals.

"With a bit of training and dedication like Debbie, they will be able to."

breast cancer awareness el camino pink ribbon pink ribbon day
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Here's where you can earn some coin for cans in Gladstone

    premium_icon Here's where you can earn some coin for cans in Gladstone

    News Three cash-for-cans deposits are opening up in Gladstone.

    QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY: Here's what's open and closed in Gladstone

    QUEEN'S BIRTHDAY: Here's what's open and closed in Gladstone

    Whats On TODAY marks the Queen's Birthday public holiday.

    Developer says 1770 Beach Hotel concerns were heard

    premium_icon Developer says 1770 Beach Hotel concerns were heard

    News Developer says hotel's design 'ticked all the boxes'.

    Benaraby's fishing icon is back on the banks of the Boyne

    premium_icon Benaraby's fishing icon is back on the banks of the Boyne

    News He's hooked a lot of smiles and waves from passing traffic

    Local Partners